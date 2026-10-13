CJP leaders detained near Jantar Mantar; Dipke says 'cannot de-notify resistance'

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained by Delhi Police on Tuesday while they were trying to reach Jantar Mantar, police sources said.
The detentions come a day after the Delhi police de-notified Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site in the national capital and named Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in east Delhi as alternative venues for demonstrations and sit-ins.
In a post on X, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said several other team members, including Ajinkya Shinde, had also been detained.
"Cockroaches with the Tiranga sneaked into Jantar Mantar early this morning before they were picked up by Delhi Police," Dipke said.
He said Ranka, Das, Shinde and other team members have been detained.
"You cannot denotify the resistance," he added, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Dipke also shared a video that showed the CJP members jumping over a gate to enter Jantar Mantar and raising slogans like "Bharat Mata ki Jai". Police personnel are seen rushing and grabbing them.
The detentions come amid heightened security in New Delhi following calls for protests by different organisations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
Delhi Police has deployed a large number of personnel across the city to maintain law and order.