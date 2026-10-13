FIR lodged against AAP leaders for using Bangla Sahib premises for stir

NEW DELHI/CHANDIGARH: The Delhi Police has registered a case over a complaint by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) alleging that workers and supporters AAP had entered the Gurdwara Bangla Sahib premises for protest on October 10, thereby attempting to misuse the sanctity of ‘Guru Ghar’ for political activity.

The complaint also said that AAP leaders had circulated videos on social media presenting a “distorted version” of the incident and blaming the gurdwara management committee.

According to the police, a probe has been initiated in connection with this and the videos are being scrutinised. “The gurdwara management and sewadars intervened only to maintain peace, preserve the sanctity of the premises and prevent the situation from escalating,” the gurdwara management committee said in its complaint, adding, “The protesters also raised political slogans inside the sacred premises, disturbing the religious atmosphere and violating the sanctity and maryada of Guru Ghar. Such deliberate political activity inside a revered place of worship has deeply hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh Sangat.”