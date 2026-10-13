FIR lodged against AAP leaders for using Bangla Sahib premises for stir

NEW DELHI/CHANDIGARH: The Delhi Police has registered a case over a complaint by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) alleging that workers and supporters AAP had entered the Gurdwara Bangla Sahib premises for protest on October 10, thereby attempting to misuse the sanctity of ‘Guru Ghar’ for political activity.
The complaint also said that AAP leaders had circulated videos on social media presenting a “distorted version” of the incident and blaming the gurdwara management committee.
According to the police, a probe has been initiated in connection with this and the videos are being scrutinised. “The gurdwara management and sewadars intervened only to maintain peace, preserve the sanctity of the premises and prevent the situation from escalating,” the gurdwara management committee said in its complaint, adding, “The protesters also raised political slogans inside the sacred premises, disturbing the religious atmosphere and violating the sanctity and maryada of Guru Ghar. Such deliberate political activity inside a revered place of worship has deeply hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh Sangat.”
The complainant enclosed videos that showed protesters creating disturbance inside the gurdwara premises.
They also requested Delhi Police to identify each person seen in the clips and ascertain who mobilised them or directed them to enter the premises. The panel further sought appropriate legal action.
“What makes the matter even more serious is that thereafter, AAP MLAs and leaders circulated videos and social-media posts presenting a distorted version of the incident and blaming the gurdwara management or committee itself. Arvind Kejriwal also publicly supported and amplified this narrative, despite the conduct of his party workers... being visible,” the complaint said.
Meanwhile, a delegation of Punjab AAP MLAs on Monday met with Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargajj of the Akal Takht—the highest temporal body of Sikhs—and submitted a memorandum seeking strict action against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the October 10 incident that saw cops enter the gurdwara pemises with their shoes on and heads uncovered.