Protesters hold ‘People’s Parliament’, detained; Neha Bora’s plea rejected

During the day, multiple layers of barricades, manned by hundreds of personnel from the Delhi Police, CRPF and Rapid Action Force, blocked the route to the ECI office. Stopped at the barricades, protesters sat on the road and held their ‘People’s Parliament’. The road in front of the ECI office wore a deserted look, but the area across the barricades was packed with protesters, security personnel and journalists.

Police repeatedly announced that Section 163 of the BNSS, prohibiting mass gatherings, was in force and urged protesters to leave. Security personnel then began pushing them back. Near Sacred Heart Cathedral, police started detaining protesters and putting them on buses, picking up those raising slogans, holding placards and giving media interviews.

Several protesters resisted, accusing police of arbitrary action, while others continued shouting slogans through the buses’ netted windows. The police also argued with journalists. In one instance, security personnel tried to detain a child waving the national flag but let the kid go after protesters intervened.