Delhi SIR: Only 2.7L file Form 6 for 47L voter deletions

NEW DELHI: With just two days left for the claims and objections period under Delhi’s special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to end, only 2.71 lakh applications seeking inclusion in the voter list have been filed since the publication of the draft rolls, with West Delhi accounting for the highest number.

According to the daily report released by the office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer, 2,71,639 Form 6 applications were received between August 31 and October 27, after the exclusion of 47,56,722 electors from the draft rolls published on August 31.

West Delhi saw the highest number of Form 6 applications at 33,377, followed by North West Delhi (27,341), East Delhi (26,212), South East Delhi (26,054) and North East Delhi (25,973).

The figures come as the claims and objections period, which began with the publication of the draft electoral rolls for all 70 Assembly constituencies, is set to close on October 30. Form 6 is used by eligible voters for inclusion in the electoral rolls, while Form 7 is filed for deletion of names and Form 8 for correction or modification of entries.

Delhi received 20,654 Form 7 applications and 1,02,149 Form 8 applications during the same period. South West Delhi recorded the highest number of Form 7 applications at 3,152, while North East Delhi topped the Form 8 category with 13,373 applications.