CAQM orders 50% WFH for Delhi-NCR offices, restricts construction activities from Nov 5 to 20.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has directed government and private offices in Delhi and five National Capital Region (NCR) districts to allow only up to 50 per cent of their staff to work from office, while the rest work from home, from November 5 to 20 as part of precautionary measures to help curb air pollution.

The Commission has also ordered restrictions on dust-generating demolition and outdoor construction activities across the entire NCR during the same period, with exemptions for essential public infrastructure, national security and other critical projects.

In an order dated October 30, the CAQM said, "State Government and private offices to operate with upto 50% of the staff strength attending physically and remaining staff to work from home in the territorial jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi and in the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar except for such industrial establishments and essential services, where this arrangement is not feasible."

The Commission further directed that dust-generating demolition and outdoor construction activities be restricted throughout the NCR. The restriction will also cover linear public infrastructure projects, including highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission lines, pipelines and telecommunication works.

However, exemptions have been provided for projects related to Railways, Metro services, airports, inter-state bus terminals, hospitals, water supply and sanitation, national security and defence-related activities, as well as projects of national importance.