CJP protester attack: Hindutva activist says acted in "self-defence"

Self-styled Hindutva activist Swatantra Bhardwaj, who earlier claimed that he had “cracked open” the head of a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protester’s father, has now said he acted in self-defence and that the man was not seriously injured.

Bhardwaj has been accused of assaulting Sanjay Kumar, the father of minor Dalit student Nishu Azad, during a CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar over alleged exam paper leaks. A clip from a podcast featuring Bhardwaj, in which he claimed to have “cracked open” Kumar’s head, went viral earlier this week.

In the podcast, Bhardwaj reportedly said, “Nishu ke baap ka hum sir faade hain” (“I cracked open Nishu’s father’s head”) and claimed that he was not jailed after the incident.

He also claimed to have close ties with senior political leaders.

Bhardwaj, a resident of Kankarbagh in Patna, was detained by police after the incident but was later released.

Bhardwaj has since given a different account of the incident, saying he acted in self-defence and disputing claims that Kumar suffered a serious injury.