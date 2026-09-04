CJP protester attack: Hindutva activist says acted in "self-defence"

Self-styled Hindutva activist Swatantra Bhardwaj, who earlier claimed that he had “cracked open” the head of a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protester’s father, has now said he acted in self-defence and that the man was not seriously injured.
Bhardwaj has been accused of assaulting Sanjay Kumar, the father of minor Dalit student Nishu Azad, during a CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar over alleged exam paper leaks. A clip from a podcast featuring Bhardwaj, in which he claimed to have “cracked open” Kumar’s head, went viral earlier this week.
In the podcast, Bhardwaj reportedly said, “Nishu ke baap ka hum sir faade hain” (“I cracked open Nishu’s father’s head”) and claimed that he was not jailed after the incident.
He also claimed to have close ties with senior political leaders.
Bhardwaj, a resident of Kankarbagh in Patna, was detained by police after the incident but was later released.
Bhardwaj has since given a different account of the incident, saying he acted in self-defence and disputing claims that Kumar suffered a serious injury.
In his latest statement, Bhardwaj denied deliberately attacking Kumar and said he had acted in self-defence. “I did not attack him deliberately. I was scared that I might be mob-lynched, so I acted in self-defence,” he said.
“I have video proof showing that 10–12 people had cornered me and were trying to attack me. When I stood up, I hit one of them, who happened to be Kumar, with my kada (iron-bracelet) in self-defence. According to the medical reports, Kumar was not seriously injured,” he added.
Bhardwaj also claimed that the viral clip of the podcast was “farzi” (fake).
In another interview given to a news channel, the activist said that he would do it again under similar circumstances. "If I am cornered like that again and attempts are made to target me, I will strike with my kada once more," he said.
Following Bhardwaj podcast statement, CJP supporters on Friday marched to the Parliament Street police station, demanding his arrest over the alleged assault during the July 20 demonstration at Jantar Mantar.The CJP accused the Delhi Police of failing to invoke stringent provisions against Bhardwaj and alleged that police officials asked the protesters to approach a court if they wanted stronger charges to be added.
“There is a minor who has been associated with our protest right from Day One. Her father, Sanjay Ji, also comes with her,” Das told reporters outside the police station.
Das alleged that Kumar was attacked after a group of people entered the protest site and violence broke out. He said the CJP had sought the inclusion of an attempt-to-murder charge and provisions under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, but alleged that the police did not act on their demands.
Nishu said police had assured the delegation that Bhardwaj would be arrested within 72 hours.
“Police said they will arrest Swatantra in 72 hours. We believe they will take action and not keep delaying it as they were doing,” she told reporters.