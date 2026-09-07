Delhi HC rejects Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj’s plea challenging arrest

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a habeas corpus petition challenging the arrest of Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj in connection with the alleged assault of the father of a teenage student activist during a protest at Jantar Mantar in June.

A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja said Bhardwaj was in custody pursuant to judicial orders and could challenge his arrest before the appropriate trial court.

Bhardwaj’s counsel argued that even a day’s custody was illegal, claiming that the FIR against him had been quashed by the Supreme Court along with other cases linked to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest.

The Delhi Police, however, told the court that the FIR in question had not been quashed by the Supreme Court. The police said Bhardwaj was produced virtually before a sessions judge on September 5 and sent to one-day police custody. He was subsequently remanded to judicial custody and, on Monday, was sent to 14 days in judicial custody by a special judge.

“He is in custody in pursuance to judicial orders, so where is the question of habeas corpus or illegal custody,” the police counsel submitted, adding that any challenge to the arrest could be made before the court concerned.

The bench also noted that Bhardwaj’s plea did not raise the ground that the FIR had been quashed by the Supreme Court.

“You have not raised this ground in the petition. Even if we issue notice on the petition, what reply the State would have filed,” the court observed, questioning how such a prayer could be entertained in a habeas corpus petition.