Who is Swatantra Bhardwaj? Inside the Hindutva influencer’s online persona

NEW DELHI: Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj had built a sizeable social media following with provocative posts, displays of political proximity and incendiary statements long before a video showing him boasting about assaulting a Jantar Mantar protester's father went viral.

The 22-year-old, who describes himself as a "Sanatani Yodha", was detained from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, hours after Delhi Police assured CJP protesters that he would be arrested within 72 hours in connection with the alleged assault on Sanjay Kumar, father of student activist Nishu Azad, during the July 20 protest in the national capital.

His detention came after a clip from an interview went viral in which Bhardwaj is heard claiming that he had "cracked the skull" of Kumar, leaving him with an injury that required 60 stitches, and yet managed to avoid being jailed.

A look at Bhardwaj's social media presence shows that such statements were hardly an aberration from the persona he has cultivated.

His Facebook page, which has around 3,27,000 followers, is replete with posts centred on Hindutva, cow protection, attacks on Muslims and critics of the government, and photographs projecting his proximity to political figures and official events.

On Thursday, a day before he was detained, Bhardwaj posted a screenshot showing his name among the trends on X, captioning it, "Love you all Virodhi".

Bhardwaj also posted a photograph of himself on Instagram displaying a 'kada' on his wrist with the caption "Feel the power!", an apparent reference to Delhi Police's statement that Kumar was hurt by 'kada' and "not by any weapon".