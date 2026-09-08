Delhi High Court refuses urgent hearing on PIL seeking hostels in all DU colleges

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday declined to grant an urgent hearing to a PIL seeking hostel facilities for students in all colleges affiliated with Delhi University, questioning whether such a direction could be issued on an interim basis.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia asked the lawyer why the matter was being mentioned for urgent listing and directed that the petition be filed for auto-listing on Wednesday.

The petition was mentioned for hearing on Tuesday in the wake of the collapse of a paying guest (PG) building in Satya Niketan near Delhi University’s South Campus, which claimed seven lives.

The court said it could not direct all colleges to provide hostel facilities on an interim basis and noted that it had already heard another PIL on the issue on Monday and passed an order.