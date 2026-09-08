Delhi SIR: Voters of 'demolished colonies' can fill Form 8 for inclusion in electoral rolls

Electors of the "demolished colonies" can submit details by filling Form 8 to get enrolled in the final voters' list, slated to be published on November 4, the Delhi CEO office said.

In a reply to a representation by the 'Voter Adhikar Manch' on Tuesday, the office of Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said that as per existing instructions of the Election Commission, enumeration forms have to be distributed to the electors found living at their registered address in the voters' lists.

Several houses were demolished during anti-encroachment drives and other activities undertaken by the civic body on court directions in the recent months, officials said.

According to Section 19 of the RP Act, 1950, one of the primary conditions of eligibility for inclusion of name in the electoral roll is to be an 'Ordinary Resident' of a constituency.

"In case a person has ceased to Ordinary Resident of the constituency for any reason, he/she may apply for shifting of address in Form-8. Upon receiving of Form-8, the elector's name is deleted from the electoral roll from the previous address only after addition of his/her name at the new place of shifting," it said.

The enumeration forms were distributed among 1.45 crore voters during a door-to-door exercise from June 30 to August 17.

All those electors from whom booth level officers (BLOS) were not able to collect filled up forms during their house to house visit either due to electors found absent/untraceable or shifted to any other area from their registered address or were found deceased, already registered as voters from some where else, marked as absent, shifted, dead duplicate (ASDD) electors by the BLOs.

Around 47.5 lakh such voters were excluded in the draft electoral rolls published on August 18, under the SIR of voters lists in the national capital.

The Delhi CEO office said that during the enumeration phase, the list of ASDD electors at party level was duly shared with the booth-level agents of the recognised political parties by the respective BLOS.

Discrepancies pointed out by the BLAs or otherwise came to the notice of BLOS/EROs were rolled back by the EROs themselves and corrected accordingly, it said.

The list of ASDD voters in all the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi is also uploaded on the Delhi CEO website. The draft rolls were published based on enumeration forms received back from the electors.

If any elector whose name does not appear in the draft electoral roll published on August 31, for the reason of having shifted or otherwise, he/she has to apply for registration in the electoral roll during the period of claims and objections, in Form-6 along with declaration and supporting documents. The phase will conclude on September 30.

(With inputs from PTI)