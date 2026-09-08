Manipur CM seeks probe into death of musician in Delhi; Congress calls city ‘crime capital’

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Tuesday urged Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to ensure a fair and thorough investigation into the death of a 54-year-old musician from the state, who allegedly died after being assaulted outside his apartment in southeast Delhi.

Chongtham Vikram Singh succumbed to his injuries on Monday after he was allegedly attacked by a group of men outside his residence in Kilokari village in the early hours of the day. Police have arrested seven men and apprehended a juvenile in connection with the case.

According to police, Singh had objected to a group of men, including delivery workers and dhaba staff, allegedly shouting and drinking alcohol outside his residence. A preliminary inquiry found that he was assaulted after he asked them to lower the noise.

In a statement, Khemchand urged Gupta to ensure that the investigation was conducted under the direct supervision of senior police officers and that all those involved were apprehended without delay and prosecuted.

“No one should have to face such violence or lose their life simply for seeking peace in their own neighbourhood,” he said, describing the incident as a “senseless and brutal act of violence”.

The Manipur Chief Minister also flagged concerns over the safety of people from the Northeast living, studying and working in Delhi, and urged the Delhi government to strengthen security in areas with significant populations of students and working professionals from the region.