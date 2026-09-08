Satya Niketan collapse: Labour contractor held; rent pact disclaiming liability under scanner

A labour contractor has been apprehended from Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the collapse of a five-storey paying guest accommodation in Delhi's Satya Niketan that left seven people dead, police said on Tuesday.

The contractor, Sanoj, was en route to Delhi for questioning as part of the investigation into the construction and repair work carried out at the building housing the Hostel Daze PG, they said.

On Monday, a Delhi court sent two other accused, Hariram, an ex-IAF sergeant and his wife, Urmila, to 14 days' judicial custody, while their son, Mahesh, was remanded to police custody for two days.

"During the investigation, Mahesh told police that he used to look after the maintenance of the building on behalf of his parents," a police officer said.

The building had been leased to PG operator Hostel Daze in August 2025, he told police.

According to the police, the basement of the building had been undergoing repairs for the past eight to 10 days, as waste and water had accumulated there over days of rain. The ground floor was also being repaired for an extension, allegedly for commercial purposes.

On the day of the collapse, Mahesh and family came to know about the incident from the locals, following which they decamped to Mahesh's in-laws' house in Bhiwadi in Rajasthan, the police said.

The incident occurred around 1.15 pm on Sunday, and police received information at about 1.34 pm.

A case was registered in the matter on the complaint of Assistant Sub Inspector Praful Toppo, a source said.