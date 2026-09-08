'Don't send your children to Delhi to study': Father who lost his young son in Satya Niketan building collapse

DEWAS: "Don't send your children to Delhi to study" said the distraught father of Dewas resident Arpit Jaj, who was among the seven people who died when a multi-storey building, which served as a paying guest accommodation, collapsed in the national capital two days ago.

Bhupendra Jaj, the father of Arpit (21), made this emotional appeal to parents with folded hands on Tuesday in Dewas in Madhya Pradesh as he bid final farewell to his son, who resided in the ill-fated building while studying in Delhi.

His choked voice clearly reflected the pain of losing his young son and his concern for saving other families from such a tragedy.

The funeral procession of Arpit, a second-year BCom student at a Delhi college, was attended by his family, friends, teachers, and neighbours amid outpouring of emotions and grief.

After bidding farewell to his son, Bhupendra Jaj told reporters, "I just want to tell all parents not to send their children to Delhi to study in the future.I am devastated. I was educating him despite facing many difficulties."

He said that one of Arpit's eyes was damaged in the accident and the family decided to donate his other eye so that the life of a needy patient could be brightened.