Satya Niketan building collapse: SC to consider case on Sept 10; may transfer it from Delhi HC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would consider on September 10 issues related to the Satya Niketan building collapse in Delhi and, if necessary, transfer the case from the Delhi High Court, which has already dealt with it.

The top court, which is already dealing with issues related to unauthorised constructions in residential areas, fire safety and conversion of residential into commercial establishments in violation of norms across India, was urged to take up urgently the matter related to the Sunday incident which left seven students dead.

A bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R Mahdevan said the issues dealt with by the high court are "serious" and overlap with the case already considered by the apex court on a pan-India basis.

"We have something in mind. We will consider this issue day-after-tomorrow. This is a serious issue. The issues dealt with by the high court are overlapping with one considered by this court on pan-India basis," the bench said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi government, termed the incident as "most unfortunate" and said, "Our heart goes out to the children and the parents".

He brought to the notice of the court that the Delhi High Court was already hearing a PIL on the issue and placed on record the order passed on Monday.