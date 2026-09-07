Delhi building collapse: PG operator, wife sent to judicial custody, son gets two-day police remand

A Delhi court on Monday sent the elderly couple arrested in connection with the Satya Niketan building collapse, which killed seven people, to 14 days’ judicial custody, while their son was remanded to two days’ police custody.

Hariram Gupta, 81, and his wife Urmila Gupta, 75, were sent to judicial custody after being produced before the judge at his residence. Their 52-year-old son Mahesh Gupta was remanded in police custody for two days.

The decades-old building, which housed a paying guest accommodation for boys, collapsed in Satya Niketan on Sunday, killing seven people. Twelve people were rescued from the debris.

Police said Hariram Gupta had the electricity connection for the building in his name, while Mahesh handled its day-to-day management. Documents showed that the property was registered in Urmila Gupta’s name.

The family is being investigated for its alleged role in operating the PG and carrying out renovation work in the basement, which police suspect may have contributed to the collapse.

Hariram, a retired Indian Air Force Sergeant, was arrested in Bhiwadi while allegedly trying to evade arrest. Police are also searching for other PG operators and the labour contractor involved in the renovation.

Investigators said the structure, spread over around 55 square metres, allegedly had no columns or beams.

A case has been registered at South Campus Police Station under charges including culpable homicide, negligence in the upkeep of a structure and endangering the safety of others.

Police are also verifying claims that the building had been sealed last year. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi, however, has denied that any such action was taken.

Investigators are also examining a rent agreement that allegedly contained a clause seeking to absolve the owner of responsibility, police sources said.

(With inputs from PTI)