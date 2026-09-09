Delhi High Court seeks govt response on PIL for hostel facilities in DU colleges

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought a response from the centre, Delhi government and Delhi University (DU) on a petition seeking hostel facilities in all the DU colleges.

A bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia issued notice to the central government, Delhi government and Delhi University on a PIL filed in the wake of a building collapse in Satya Niketan in south campus, resulting in seven deaths and multiple injuries.

The bench directed the respondents to file their replies by September 25, when the matter will again be taken up with another PIL on the same incident.

The bench, however, questioned the mentioning the University Grants Commission (UGC) as a respondent party in the petition and directed the petitioner to delete it from the array of parties.

“PIL is a very serious business,” the bench said, and directed the petitioner, Vinor Jhakar, to file an amended memo of parties within a week.

The petitioner claimed that “the other PIL had different asks, including compensation for the kin of deceased and injured persons.”

“This petition seeks a direction to every college to have hostel facilities for students,” the petitioner said.

The high court on Monday had said the building collapse was "most unfortunate", while it asked the authorities concerned to double up the efforts in the rescue operations to save 'human lives'.