Satya Niketan building collapse: Two discharged, one still critical at AIIMS JPNA Trauma Centre

NEW DELHI: Two of the four patients admitted at the AIIMS JPNA Trauma Centre following the Satya Niketan building collapse have been discharged, while another 19-year-old student remains in critical condition in the ICU.

In an official update given on Tuesday, the hospital authorities said that the two patients discharged after treatment are Motilal Nehru College student Nitish Chib, 19, and Aditya.

Chib, who is a second-year student from Jammu, had been staying at the Hostel Daze PG accommodation in Satya Niketan when the building collapsed on Sunday afternoon. He sustained injuries to his head, leg and shoulder and required stitches on his head.

One of his family friends and fellow student, Nitin Jamwal, said Chib was eventually pulled out of the debris by rescue teams around 6 pm on Sunday. Chib had been in the room of fellow student Neeraj Bawa shortly before the collapse.

“He heard a few sounds, following which the floor suddenly gave way,” Jamwal had said, recounting what Chib told his cousin while recovering in hospital.