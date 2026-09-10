Delhi HC asks WFI to frame guidelines for athletes returning after maternity

The Delhi High Court on Thursday said the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) should frame clear guidelines and timelines to balance the interests of the country and athletes, particularly women returning to competitive sport after pregnancy and childbirth.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma made the observations while hearing wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s plea seeking permission to participate in the women’s selection trials for the 2026 Senior World Championships.

The court said the absence of clear guidelines could result in unfairness to athletes who take a break from competitive sport due to maternity.

The judge also lamented that women often have to take a back seat after marriage and childbirth while men continue to progress in their careers.

"This is the problem. A woman, she will get married, she will give birth to a child and in that interim period, men will go and win medals and then they will qualify for something and woman will have to sit back at home and look after the children. There should be something that you have to do about this also, otherwise this is being very unfair.

"In this profession also, when one is practicing law, they go when they have children and when they come back, the clients do not come. This is something that we are trying to address because you have failed to. How unfair can this can be?.... Therefore, you have to make some guidelines which will balance the interest of the country also and person also," Justice Sharma said.

The court said it would pass an order on Phogat’s application.

Phogat’s counsel alleged that the WFI was deliberately targeting the wrestler and had acted arbitrarily by informing her of the selection criteria only on September 7, while the trials are scheduled for September 14.

"This is a case of an institution deliberately targeting me. Prima facie I am able to show malice and bias on their part. WFI has displayed absolute arbitrariness in the case. She was informed of the selection criteria only on September 7 and the trials are scheduled on September 14," he argued.