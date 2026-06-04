SC says WFI plea against HC order on Vinesh Phogat’s trial entry infructuous

The Supreme Court on Thursday said the plea of the Wrestling Federation of India against the Delhi High Court order allowing wrestler Vinesh Phogat to participate in selection trials has become infructuous in view of subsequent developments.

A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Aravind Kumar declined to examine the high court’s observations, clarifying that the apex court should not be treated as having endorsed the findings made in the impugned order.

The bench said all issues in the matter were left open.

Appearing for the WFI, senior advocate DN Goburdhun informed the court that Phogat had participated in the selection trials but failed to qualify.

"She did not succeed but she created havoc over there," the senior counsel told the bench.

The court observed that the issue had now become infructuous.

Goburdhun argued that certain remarks made by the high court against the federation’s decisions, describing them as “malafide” and “deplorable” ought to be set aside as the matter remained pending before a single-judge bench.

"All these observations will have to go as the matter is pending before the single bench," the senior counsel submitted.

The top court, however, left the questions open and disposed of the plea as infructuous.

On May 29, the Supreme Court had allowed Phogat to participate in the selection trials held on May 30 and 31 for the 2026 Asian Games.

The WFI had challenged the Delhi High Court’s May 22 order allowing the wrestler to take part in the trials.

(With inputs from PTI)