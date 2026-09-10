Delhi not closed during BRICS Summit; restrictions limited to select routes

NEW DELHI: In view of the BRICS Summit, the Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday said the national capital will not be closed and traffic may be regulated on some routes. The statement came as the traffic police issued a detailed advisory ahead of the September 12-13 summit at Bharat Mandapam.

The police said the entire city will not be closed and that restrictions will apply only to certain notified controlled areas and VIP movement routes. Other routes will remain open to the general public, although temporary diversions may be put in place on some roads.

Nearly 4,800 traffic personnel have been deployed for the summit arrangements.

The movement of residents in controlled areas will be facilitated as per applicable security arrangements. Police advised such residents to carry valid ID and address proof and follow the instructions of traffic personnel.

According to the police, the movement of private vehicles may be temporarily restricted or diverted on some routes.

The police advised commuters to keep extra buffer time, carry flight or train tickets or booking details along with valid ID, and check the latest traffic advisory.

Candidates appearing for UPSC, NDA, CDS and other examinations have been advised to check their examination centres and routes beforehand, carry their admit cards and identification, and leave sufficiently early.

Medical emergencies will be given priority. Those travelling to hospitals for planned appointments have been advised to allow extra time and check their routes in advance.

The Delhi Metro will continue to operate, although temporary restrictions may be imposed at some stations or entry and exit gates if required for security reasons.

The movement of essential services will be facilitated as per applicable arrangements. Emergency assistance will be provided for urgent medical requirements.

Those visiting hotels, restaurants or event venues located in controlled or restricted areas have been advised to confirm entry, parking and access arrangements with the venue in advance.

When traffic is stopped due to VIP movement, commuters have been advised to stay in their lanes and wait for the signal from traffic personnel. They have been asked not to drive on the wrong side of the road, cross barricades or block intersections. There is no fixed duration for traffic stoppages during VIP movement.

If a normal route is suddenly closed, commuters should follow diversion signs and the instructions of traffic personnel. During traffic jams, they should maintain lane discipline and avoid changing lanes repeatedly. If there is no space ahead, commuters should not enter an intersection.

The police also advised commuters to give way safely to ambulances and fire tenders, avoid parking on restricted or security-sensitive roads, and use only designated parking areas. As per security requirements, pedestrian and bicycle movement may also be temporarily regulated at some locations. Commuters should follow barricading and police instructions.

The police also advised people not to forward unverified messages and to confirm information only through official updates from the Delhi Traffic Police.