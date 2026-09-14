Delhi HC dismisses Vimal Elaichi makers’ plea against notices to celebrity endorsers

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a plea by Vimal Elaichi makers challenging show-cause notices issued by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to brand ambassadors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff over alleged surrogate promotion of pan masala.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma held that the petition was not maintainable for lack of territorial jurisdiction and said courts in Maharashtra would be the more appropriate and convenient forum for the petitioner to raise its grievances against the notices.

The court relied on the doctrine of forum conveniens, under which a matter may be heard by the court that is best placed to adjudicate it.

PB Agro LLP, which manufactures Vimal Elaichi, had approached the high court seeking quashing of the August 11 notices issued by the Maharashtra FDA to the three actors.

The company said it engages reputed actors to promote its cardamom product under the Vimal brand and that its endorsement agreements require the promotional campaigns to comply with applicable laws.