Delhi HC questions police over denial of UGC-related protest at Jantar Mantar

The Delhi High Court on Thursday questioned the Delhi Police's decision to deny permission to the Kshatriya Karni Sena to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar against the 2026 UGC regulations and asked whether an alternative venue could be provided for the peaceful demonstration.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma was hearing a petition filed by Sena president Raj Shekhawat, whose counsel said the police had withdrawn its earlier approval for the protest scheduled on September 20.

"I am asking the State, how can there be a blanket ban? If you want to put any restrictions, including the venue, please tell me," the judge said.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma told the court that protests were currently not being permitted at Jantar Mantar as it was a "sensitive area". He also cited concerns over the likely scale of social media dissemination and engagement surrounding the protest.

The law officer said the authorities were acting in accordance with applicable standing orders and Supreme Court guidelines.

The court, however, pointed out that its earlier order had permitted the police to impose reasonable restrictions while considering the request, noting that the proposed protest was for only a few hours and there was no plan for demonstrators to march elsewhere.

"Can this kind of an order be passed? Just because you are apprehending that some persons can come? How can you refuse them? If you do not want them to protest at Jantar Mantar, then suggest some other place," the court said.

The ASG said he would seek instructions on providing an alternative venue for the protest.

The court posted the matter for September 22.

On September 7, the high court had directed the Delhi Police to decide within a week on Shekhawat's plea seeking permission to hold the protest against the University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026.

The petitioner had said the proposed peaceful demonstration was aimed at "expressing views and grievances concerning reservation policies and matters relating to the new UGC framework".

(With inputs from PTI)