How can there be blanket ban: Delhi HC questions police on denying permission for anti-reservation protest

The Delhi High Court on Thursday pulled up the Delhi Police for denying the Kshatriya Karni Sena permission to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar against reservation policies and the UGC Regulations, asking, “how can there be a blanket ban?”

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said the police could have imposed conditions on the protesters instead of refusing them permission to gather there on September 20.

"I am asking the State, how can there be a blanket ban? If you (want to impose) any restriction, then you please come out with them. Today, it is expected... it should have been done that if (you) want to put any restriction including the venue, then you please tell me… You rejected it? Why? Can this kind of order be passed? Just because you are apprehending that some persons can come? How can you pass this order," the judge asked the government.

The judge passed the order after Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma, representing the police, said it had acted in accordance with Standing Orders and Supreme Court guidelines.

"This is a sensitive area. Others have also been consistently refused. Apart from the space factor, the amount of likes and social media dissemination and engagement are so much that it will overspill," the ASG said.

The judge then asked if the protest could be allowed at a different venue, to which the ASG responded that the police could consider the same.

He further submitted before the judge that a coordinate bench of the high court had earlier questioned the selection of Jantar Mantar as a designated site for protests in Delhi.

Justice Sharma then questioned why permission had been denied altogether for the Kshatriya Karni Sena's protest.

The judge then posted the matter for further hearing on September 22, after the ASG said that he would come back with instructions.