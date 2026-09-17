Satya Niketan building collapse: Kiran Bedi moves Delhi HC to intervene; Centre opposes plea

Retired IPS officer Kiran Bedi on Thursday approached the Delhi High Court seeking to intervene in a case concerning the collapse of a hostel building in Satya Niketan that killed seven people.

The Centre, Delhi government and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) opposed Bedi's plea, with Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma seeking three days to file their objections.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia said Bedi was seeking to intervene only to assist the court and observed that her “long experience” could be utilised.

“What reply will you file? She is a conscientious citizen of the country. She has administrative experience. The matter is in larger public interest,” the bench told Sharma.

The ASG said he held Bedi in “great esteem” but her plea appeared to “pre-judge” the matter, as the authorities were yet to file their status reports.

The court asked the parties not to view the matter adversarially and directed the authorities to file their replies within three days. It listed Bedi's plea along with the main matter for hearing on September 25.

The Satya Niketan building, which housed a boys' paying-guest accommodation near Delhi University's South Campus, collapsed on September 6 while repair work was underway, killing seven people and injuring several others.

On September 7, the high court ordered a high-level MCD inquiry into the collapse and said the government could not evade responsibility. It also expressed concern over inadequate housing facilities, including student hostels, and the safety measures and regulation of PG accommodations by the MCD and other authorities.

(With inputs from PTI)