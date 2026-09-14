Building disasters in Delhi: The collapsed accountability

What has not changed, across Saidulajab, Hauz Rani, Old Rajender Nagar, Vivek Vihar and now Satya Niketan and Mustafabad, is the point at which official accountability stops. Suspensions are administrative; chargesheets, where they name anyone at all, name owners, operators and contractors; and even where the CBI itself has found negligence by named officials, prosecution has waited on a government sanction that has not been granted.

The MCD is not without the tools to intervene earlier. It has mechanisms to identify unauthorised construction, issue notices, seal properties and order demolition, and its own systems already hold data on unauthorised structures across the city — the more than one lakh “booked” properties being one indicator of how large that identified, unaddressed universe already is. The recurring failure has been the gap between identification and enforcement, not the absence of identification itself.

That gap is also visible in how the disciplinary process tends to resolve. Across the cases, suspended employees have historically returned to service either through departmental enquiries that clear them of the more serious charge or through court interventions that find the suspension procedurally defective — outcomes that take years to arrive, well after the public attention generated by a tragedy has moved on. Nothing in the record of the Satya Niketan suspensions so far departs from that trajectory; the eight officials removed from their posts in September have, at the time of writing, been suspended, not chargesheeted.

For a city with thousands of old, densely occupied and unauthorised structures, the test of the current enforcement surge will not be how many buildings the MCD demolishes after the next collapse. It will be how many dangerous buildings it identifies, fixes or vacates before one happens — and whether, for the first time in this sequence of tragedies, a civic official’s name appears in a chargesheet rather than only in a suspension order.