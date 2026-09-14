Building disasters in Delhi: The collapsed accountability

The five-storey paying-guest accommodation for Delhi University students that collapsed in South Delhi’s Satya Niketan on September 6, killing seven people, was a replay of a now-familiar script—swift suspensions, arrests of owners and operators, a high-level inquiry, and a citywide crackdown on illegal construction.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has suspended officials within days, the police arrested the building owners and the PG operators, and the High Court ordered a safety audit of student accommodation across the city. Deja vu at best even when the action, on its face, looked prompt and apt.
However, in all the building-collapse and fire cases that have unfolded since 2024, such initial action mostly dissipates with time. Officials suspended in the heat of a tragedy are seldom made accused in police chargesheets; where departmental enquiries or courts intervene, many are eventually reinstated. Responsibility, case after case, is fixed on private building owners, operators and contractors. But the accountability for the collapse, the lives lost and tweaked legalities also needs to be fixed.
Crashes on repeat mode
On September 6, a five-storey private student hostel collapsed in Satya Niketan while repair work was underway in its basement. Seven people died. Investigations flagged several alleged violations at the site—additional, unauthorised floors; unauthorised repair work in the basement and on the ground floor; inadequate safety checks; and the absence of an emergency exit.
The collapse arrived at a moment when the city’s building-safety record was already under strain. Three months earlier, in June, a fire at a five-storey building in Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar, housing a bed-and-breakfast facility, killed 21 people, including foreign nationals. A month before that, on May 30, a four-storey structure collapsed in Saidulajab, near Saket Metro station, killing six people and injuring 14 — a building the Delhi Police had flagged to the MCD twice in March over ongoing illegal construction that the civic body never acted on.
In July 2024, three civil service aspirants died after heavy rain flooded the basement of a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar. The MCD had initiated action against the centre for violating norms and identified several coaching centres operating illegally; the owner was sent to judicial custody. But the saga of flouting rules continued, and such incidents recurred often.
Widening scale of suspensions
The MCD’s initial disciplinary response to the Satya Niketan collapse targeted three officials of its building department in the southwest zone. Assistant engineer Ravinder Kumar and junior engineers Suman Saurabh and Mohit Yadav were suspended with immediate effect for dereliction of duty and negligence in failing to act against unauthorised construction. The action was subsequently widened.
The government suspended five more senior officials for gross negligence and failure to stop illegal construction at the site—south zone deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar, superintending engineer Ranvir Singh, executive engineer Lalit Kumar Goel, assistant engineer Sunil Chauhan, and junior engineer Ashish Kumar.
On paper, this amounts to one of the more extensive disciplinary responses to a building-safety failure in the city’s recent past. Eight officials suspended across zonal and departmental hierarchies. But suspension is an administrative act, not a criminal one, and it carries no guarantee of what follows. As the record from Old Rajender Nagar shows, suspended officials can go years without appearing in a chargesheet.
Case study
The FIR registered after the Satya Niketan collapse, for culpable homicide, named only the building owners, Hariram Gupta and his family, and the labour contractors involved in the unauthorised construction. No MCD official has, so far, been named in the FIR.
The arrests that followed traced the same line. Police first arrested the owner’s son, Mahesh; labour contractor Sanoj Kumar; and the PG operator. They then arrested the 81-year-old building owner, Hariram Gupta, and his 75-year-old wife, Urmila, who remain in judicial custody. An absconding PG operator, advocate Shubham Tyagi, surrendered before a city court after being denied anticipatory bail and was sent to two days of police custody; the police custody of another PG operator, Sudhanshu Lovneesh of the hostel Hostel Daze, was extended by two more days in the same case.
The pattern matches the city’s two other major fire cases of the past two years. In the Malviya Nagar hotel fire with a death toll variously reported between 21 and 23, including at least 13 foreign nationals, Delhi Police chargesheeted three people: hotel owner Lovkesh Bajaj, accountant Jay Mishra, and cook Kesar Negi. The establishment, police said, had been operating in violation of bed-and-breakfast norms that permitted only six rooms.
The clearest precedent for what may lie ahead in the Satya Niketan case is the Old Rajender Nagar coaching centre flooding of July 2024, in which three UPSC aspirants drowned after the basement of the Rau’s IAS Study Circle building was inundated. Police initially arrested seven persons before the investigation was transferred to the CBI on court direction.
The CBI’s supplementary closure report, filed in court in July 2026, two years after the deaths, shows how far accountability travels up the civic hierarchy and precisely where it stops. The agency gave a clean chit to two senior officials, the then MCD deputy commissioner of Karol Bagh Zone, Kumar Abhishek, and the then superintending engineer, Ajay Nagpal, finding no evidence of criminal negligence against either. It was found, instead, that three more junior officials – junior engineer (building) Arnav Kumar Dutta, assistant engineer Rajeev Kumar Jain, and executive engineer Kumar Mahendru – had failed to discharge their duties despite being aware that the basement was being used illegally for coaching activities.
Yet even these three were not chargesheeted. The CBI said the mandatory government sanction required to prosecute them had not been granted, and that departmental — not criminal — proceedings had been initiated instead. Two years after three students drowned in a flooded basement the MCD allegedly knew was operating illegally, the only consequence for any official has been an internal inquiry.
Chargesheets that stop at the owner
The Vivek Vihar case follows an identical trajectory. After seven newborns were killed in a fire at Baby Care Newborn Hospital in east Delhi on May 25, 2024, police filed a 796-page chargesheet built on statements from 81 witnesses—but it named only the hospital’s owner, Naveen Khichi, and a BAMS doctor, Akash, both arrested under IPC sections covering common intention, culpable homicide and attempted culpable homicide.
The chargesheet’s findings were damning on regulatory failure. It said the hospital did not meet eight statutory requirements for running a neonatal intensive care unit, that oxygen cylinders were stored in a “hazardous manner” and in numbers of 31, against a licensed limit of 15, that violated the terms of the facility’s own licence, and that the on-duty doctor delayed alerting the police and the Delhi Fire Services by at least half an hour.
“There is no document available to show the safety measures implemented by the hospital,” the chargesheet stated. None of these findings — the licensing lapse, the cylinder violation, the absence of documented safety measures — resulted in any civic or licensing official being named alongside the hospital’s owner.
The government’s response to both the Malviya Nagar and Vivek Vihar fires was to constitute joint inquiry committees of MCD, Delhi Police and Fire Department officials. In neither case has the resulting scrutiny translated into a chargesheet naming a government official. Satya Niketan is not an isolated failure; it is the latest entry in a sequence that has run through 2026 with near-seasonal regularity.
Delhi has recorded more than 30 deaths across three major building-safety tragedies this year alone, and the toll has continued to climb even as enforcement drives were underway. A separate residential fire in Vivek Vihar on May 3, suspected to have originated in an air-conditioner-related blast, killed nine people, including a toddler — a reminder that the risk extends beyond commercial and institutional buildings to ordinary multi-storey housing. And even as the Satya Niketan investigation was underway, another collapse struck Mustafabad on September 12, when a four-storey building came down in the early morning, killing 11 people; five others were rescued.
Enforcement mirage
Each disaster has been followed by a burst of civic activity that, on its own, looks substantial. After Saidulajab, the MCD began a wider enforcement exercise in the Mehrauli area, issuing notices to nearly 100 structures for alleged illegal construction even as a report to the Supreme Court criticised the civic body for having failed to act despite prior warning. The collapsed building itself was one of more than one lakh properties already “booked” by the MCD for violations, a status that records a violation without necessarily leading to demolition or sealing.
After the Hauz Rani fire, authorities identified 124 properties with regulatory violations; the MCD went on to demolish 94 unauthorised structures and seal 114 properties. After Satya Niketan, the response was wider still: the MCD ordered the immediate sealing of illegally constructed buildings with more than four floors across the city, and in one round of the drive alone demolished 34 buildings, sealed 17 properties, issued four more demolition orders and served 49 notices. Overall, 58 buildings have been razed and orders issued against another 31.
The Delhi High Court has sought
answers from the MCD and ordered a high-level inquiry into the collapse, along with a safety audit of PG accommodation across the city. The Lieutenant Governor has approved an 18-member committee to examine the shortage and safety of student housing, including the creation of a centralised database and monitoring mechanism — an acknowledgement that no such system currently exists for a sector housing large numbers of young residents in converted residential buildings.
The scale of that exposure is not incidental to the Satya Niketan case. PG accommodation of the kind that collapsed has proliferated in South Delhi’s university neighbourhoods largely outside any dedicated licensing or fire-safety regime, operating instead under general residential-building rules that were never designed for high-occupancy commercial use.
That the MCD’s own database already carries more than one lakh “booked” unauthorised properties, without a parallel system to track occupancy-driven risk in structures like PGs and hostels, is itself a measure of how far identification has outrun enforcement in this specific segment of the city’s housing stock.
Accountability gap
Taken together, the incidents describe a consistent civic reflex: a structure collapses or catches fire; rescue agencies respond; police register cases; the MCD begins inspections; unauthorised properties are sealed or demolished; officials are suspended; and a committee or inquiry is announced. The numbers generated by each round of this response can be impressive — hundreds of properties surveyed, dozens of buildings demolished, officials placed under suspension.
What has not changed, across Saidulajab, Hauz Rani, Old Rajender Nagar, Vivek Vihar and now Satya Niketan and Mustafabad, is the point at which official accountability stops. Suspensions are administrative; chargesheets, where they name anyone at all, name owners, operators and contractors; and even where the CBI itself has found negligence by named officials, prosecution has waited on a government sanction that has not been granted.
The MCD is not without the tools to intervene earlier. It has mechanisms to identify unauthorised construction, issue notices, seal properties and order demolition, and its own systems already hold data on unauthorised structures across the city — the more than one lakh “booked” properties being one indicator of how large that identified, unaddressed universe already is. The recurring failure has been the gap between identification and enforcement, not the absence of identification itself.
That gap is also visible in how the disciplinary process tends to resolve. Across the cases, suspended employees have historically returned to service either through departmental enquiries that clear them of the more serious charge or through court interventions that find the suspension procedurally defective — outcomes that take years to arrive, well after the public attention generated by a tragedy has moved on. Nothing in the record of the Satya Niketan suspensions so far departs from that trajectory; the eight officials removed from their posts in September have, at the time of writing, been suspended, not chargesheeted.
For a city with thousands of old, densely occupied and unauthorised structures, the test of the current enforcement surge will not be how many buildings the MCD demolishes after the next collapse. It will be how many dangerous buildings it identifies, fixes or vacates before one happens — and whether, for the first time in this sequence of tragedies, a civic official’s name appears in a chargesheet rather than only in a suspension order.