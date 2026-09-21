Gyms becoming new front for NCR’s crime economy

Going to the gym has become an integral part of Delhi-NCR’s urban culture. From five-star hotel fitness centres to 24x7 gyms catering to young professionals, from high-end establishments in colonies of Delhi, Noida and Gurugram to modest facilities in unauthorised colonies and urban villages, fitness centres have mushroomed across the National Capital Region.

Gymming, once largely associated with bodybuilding enthusiasts and professional athletes, has today become a mass-market service, and gyms a social space as much as a place for exercise. This rapid expansion has also raised uncomfortable question like what happens when a largely unregulated, cash-intensive and socially influential business intersects with the criminal underbelly of the NCR?

There is no official database showing gyms as a distinct category of crime, yet a pattern emerging from individual cases deserves attention. Earlier this month, 28-year-old gym owner and trainer Vijay Kumar was shot dead outside a gym in Aya Nagar in South Delhi. The incident is particularly significant because it shows how a perfectly ordinary urban business can become a point of contact for much older networks of rivalry and violence.

Last week we witnessed an audacious case in Gurgaon of a gym trainer chasing a woman biker and knocking her down. The accused claimed himself to be a state kabaddi player too.

Two years earlier, in September 2024, Nadir Shah, a gym owner in Greater Kailash-I, was shot outside his establishment. Police investigated a possible gang and extortion connection, while a gang-linked figure claimed responsibility on social media. There have also been instances of gyms becoming targets of extortion. In Burari in July 2024, Delhi Police arrested four people, including a juvenile, in connection with firing outside a gym during an alleged extortion attempt against its owner.