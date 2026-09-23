Delhi LG orders safety audit of parks, Pink Police deployment after teen's gangrape

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday directed a safety audit of all parks in the national capital and deployment of Pink Police personnel around their premises following the gangrape of a teenage girl at Astha Kunj Park, near Kalkaji temple in southeast Delhi.

Sandhu issued the directions during a meeting with the Delhi Police Commissioner, MCD Commissioner and DDA Vice Chairman, the LG Office said in a post on X.

He ordered a comprehensive safety audit of all city parks within a week, with officials asked to focus on lighting, security arrangements, regular patrolling and cleanliness.