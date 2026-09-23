Delhi LG orders safety audit of parks, Pink Police deployment after teen's gangrape

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday directed a safety audit of all parks in the national capital and deployment of Pink Police personnel around their premises following the gangrape of a teenage girl at Astha Kunj Park, near Kalkaji temple in southeast Delhi.
Sandhu issued the directions during a meeting with the Delhi Police Commissioner, MCD Commissioner and DDA Vice Chairman, the LG Office said in a post on X.
He ordered a comprehensive safety audit of all city parks within a week, with officials asked to focus on lighting, security arrangements, regular patrolling and cleanliness.
The Delhi Police was also directed to strengthen beat patrolling around parks, including through deployment of Pink Police personnel, the LG Office said.
The directions came after a 17-year-old girl from Faridabad was allegedly gangraped by three men at Astha Kunj Park near the Kalkaji temple on Monday evening.
Police said all three accused have been arrested.
(With inputs from PTI)