SFI marches to Delhi Secretariat over rising sexual violence against women, targets BJP

NEW DELHI: The Students' Federation of India (SFI) led a march to the Delhi Secretariat on Wednesday, protesting against rising sexual violence against women in the national capital and demanding safer public spaces and freedom of movement.

The activists cited the gang-rape of a 17-year-old at Astha Kunj Park near Lady Shri Ram College, the sexual assault of an 11-year-old at a tailor shop in Sadar Bazar, and the gang-rape of a 17-year-old from Uttar Pradesh on a moving bus.

The protesters raised concerns over an alarming increase in reported cases of rape and sexual harassment, including those involving minor girls, over the past two weeks. The student organisation said at least 13 such incidents were reported in September alone.

While policing and law and order fall under the Union government and Delhi Police, the Left-backed organisation activists said the Delhi government has responsibilities related to public infrastructure, education, and services for women and children.

The marchers reached the Delhi Secretariat at ITO, where they staged a demonstration. An SFI delegation later met Pradeep Tayal, a joint secretary in the Delhi government's general administration department, and submitted a memorandum containing their demands.