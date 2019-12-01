Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad veterinary doctor murder: KTR urges PM Modi to do justice to victim of gang-rape, murder

The victim's family on Sunday asked politicians to stop visiting their house to console and express sympathy and instead ensure justice to them.

Published: 01st December 2019 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

TRS working president KT Rama Rao

KT Rama Rao (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Moved by the recent ghastly rape and murder of a young veterinarian on the outskirts of Hyderabad, Information and Technology Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention for effecting an amendment to the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), to award capital punishment to perpetrators of such despicable crimes without delay and with no scope for appeal in a higher court.

“Time has come for amending the archaic portion of our Acts and Laws. Let us act swiftly to save our nation from these beasts who seem not to fear the law of the land,” Rama Rao tweeted.

WATCH VIDEO: 

How to offer solace to veterinary’s family, KCR asks Modi.

Breaking his silence on the ghastly rape and murder of the young veterinarian, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed grief over the incident. “There are animals moving amidst us,” he said at an interaction with TSRTC employees at Pragati Bhavan on Sunday.

The chief minister directed the creation of a fast-track court to try the veterinarian’s rape and murder case.

The CM asked police officials to complete the investigation at the earliest, and ensure that the culprits get the stringent possible punishment, an official press release said.

The CM asked them to initiate steps for creation of the fast track court without delay. He recalled how the creation of a fast track court could ensure the conviction of an accused in just 56 days in Warangal for rape and murder of a minor girl.

ALSO READ | Hyderabad veterinary doctor murder: Legal opinion sought to book outlet that sold fuel to accused in bottle

He said, “in the case of the veterinarian also, the verdict should come out fast.” The CM said that the government would extend all possible help to the family of the vet.

He said that even seven years after the ghastly rape and murder of Nirbhaya, the convicts have not been hanged.

A nine-month-old child was raped recently in Telangana, and the lower court ordered capital punishment, but the High Court revised it to life imprisonment.

He said that now a young veterinarian is barbarically murdered in Hyderabad and perpetrators of the crime have been nabbed. “I wonder how we can offer solace to the grieving family if justice is not delivered immediately.

Justice delayed is justice denied. As the Parliament is in session, I urge you to take up the issue for a day-long discussion on priority.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KT Rama Rao Hyderabad veterinary doctor Hyderabad Veterinary doctor murder Hyderabad Rape Case
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations underway in Mettupalayam after three houses collapsed due to heavy rains. (Photo | EPS)
TN Rains: Three houses collapse in Coimbatore's Mettupalayam, 15 dead
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Gallery
As residents struggled to cope with rains that lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in State on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp