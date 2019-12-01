Hyderabad veterinary doctor murder: KTR urges PM Modi to do justice to victim of gang-rape, murder

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Moved by the recent ghastly rape and murder of a young veterinarian on the outskirts of Hyderabad, Information and Technology Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention for effecting an amendment to the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), to award capital punishment to perpetrators of such despicable crimes without delay and with no scope for appeal in a higher court.

“Time has come for amending the archaic portion of our Acts and Laws. Let us act swiftly to save our nation from these beasts who seem not to fear the law of the land,” Rama Rao tweeted.

How to offer solace to veterinary’s family, KCR asks Modi.

Breaking his silence on the ghastly rape and murder of the young veterinarian, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed grief over the incident. “There are animals moving amidst us,” he said at an interaction with TSRTC employees at Pragati Bhavan on Sunday.

The chief minister directed the creation of a fast-track court to try the veterinarian’s rape and murder case.

The CM asked police officials to complete the investigation at the earliest, and ensure that the culprits get the stringent possible punishment, an official press release said.

The CM asked them to initiate steps for creation of the fast track court without delay. He recalled how the creation of a fast track court could ensure the conviction of an accused in just 56 days in Warangal for rape and murder of a minor girl.

He said, “in the case of the veterinarian also, the verdict should come out fast.” The CM said that the government would extend all possible help to the family of the vet.

He said that even seven years after the ghastly rape and murder of Nirbhaya, the convicts have not been hanged.

A nine-month-old child was raped recently in Telangana, and the lower court ordered capital punishment, but the High Court revised it to life imprisonment.

He said that now a young veterinarian is barbarically murdered in Hyderabad and perpetrators of the crime have been nabbed. “I wonder how we can offer solace to the grieving family if justice is not delivered immediately.

Justice delayed is justice denied. As the Parliament is in session, I urge you to take up the issue for a day-long discussion on priority.”