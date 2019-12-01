Home Nation

Hyderabad veterinary doctor murder: Legal opinion sought to book outlet that sold fuel to accused in bottle

The accused had first approached a petrol station to buy fuel. As the attendant refused to fill the bottle, they approached another gas station and bought it.

Published: 01st December 2019 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

Staff members of veterinary hospital in Vijayawada paying tributes to the murdered Hyderabad doctor.

Staff members of veterinary hospital in Vijayawada paying tributes to the murdered Hyderabad doctor. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Police are seeking legal opinion on whether a case should be filed against the employees of a fuel outlet for selling petrol in a bottle to the four accused in the case relating to rape and murder of a woman veterinary doctor near here.

A 25-year old woman veterinary doctor was raped and killed by four truck drivers on November 27 at Tondapalli toll plaza on the outskirts of the city.

Later, they burnt the body, by pouring petrol on it.

"We are verifying with those working at the fuel outlet under what circumstances they filled petrol in bottle. We are seeking legal opinion and will proceed accordingly," Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar told PTI.

The accused had first approached a petrol station to buy fuel.

As the attendant refused to fill the bottle, they approached another gas station and bought it.

Meanwhile, Joint Secretary of Consortium of Petroleum Dealers for South India, Rajiv Amaram said the outlets were authorised to sell the fuel in limited quantities.

Noting that petrol can be sold up to five litres while Diesel up to 200 litres, he said, however, in view of the recent incidents, the state government has issued instructions not to sell petrol in bottles or containers.

He referred to the gruesome incident in which a woman tahsildar was allegedly set ablaze by a man in her office near here in broad daylight over some suspected land dispute.

Vijaya Reddy, in her mid 30s, died on the spot and two other staff in the office were injured trying to rescue her.

Later the accused and one of her staff members who tried to rescue also succumbed to their injuries.

"Since then, many of the fuel stations have not been filling petrol in bottles or cans. The Petrol pump dealers association also discourage it because if something goes wrong we are summoned to police stations and subjected to scrutiny," Amaram said.

Comments

