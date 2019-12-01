Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad veterinary doctor murder: 'They raped her in lorry cabin even after she died'

More chilling details regarding the rape and murder of the veterinarian emerged from the remand report of the case submitted to the court on Saturday. 

Published: 01st December 2019 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

Accused being taken to jail with full security.

Accused being taken to jail with full security.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  More chilling details regarding the rape and murder of the veterinarian emerged from the remand report of the case submitted to the court on Saturday. Reportedly, the four accused persons continued to rape the woman inside the cabin of a lorry even after she had died.

It is learnt that the accused - Mohammad alias Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chennakeshavulu - took close to one hour from the time they dragged her into the open plot, forced her to consume whiskey mixed with a soft drink, hit her on the head, raped and killed her. 

ALSO READ | Hyderabad veterinary doctor murder: Magistrate goes to police station, sends accused to judicial custody

Police trying to stop the crowd from
storming the police station at Shadnagar
on Saturday.

Further, it was found that after killing her, they dumped her body in the lorry cabin and continued raping her one after the other.

After the assault in the cabin, they decided to move on but one of them got down from the vehicle and returned with her clothes. 

They kept driving on the National Highway towards Shadnagar, looking for dark patches to dispose of the body.

After stopping on the culvert at Chatanpally of Shadnagar, they wrapped her body in a blanket and got down from the vehicle to dispose of it. 

They decided to burn the corpse so that her identity would not be found.

On Saturday, in a rare turn of events, the magistrate arrived at the police station and sent the accused to judicial custody. 

WATCH VIDEO | Priyanka Reddy murder case: Sister, father narrate the vet's ordeal

Meanwhile, the Bar association of Mahbubnagar district court in a general body meeting held on Saturday decided not to extend legal services to the accused.

Rangareddy district court Bar Association too had passed a similar resolution. Anantha Reddy, president of Mahbubnagar Bar Association said, “We have decided not to file bail petition for the accused and appear on behalf of them during the trial. If anyone steps in to appear on behalf of them, we will obstruct them as well.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Rape Case Hyderabad Veterinary doctor murder Hyderabad police
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Road at Selaiyur in Tambaram flooded after heavy rain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Gallery
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
Warner is the first player since India's Karun Nair made 303 not out in 2016 against England to reach the magical mark and he joins an elite club, including Azhar Ali who is captaining Pakistan in the current series. (Photos | AFP)
David Warner smashes 335 against Pakistan: Meet all Australians to score Test triple hundreds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp