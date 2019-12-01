Union Minister Kishan Reddy asks women to utilise ‘112 India’ app

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy met with the family of the 25-year-old veterinarian.

Condemning the incident, he said that he has communicated to the police to complete the investigation as soon as possible.

He said that the Central government has created a special mobile app named ‘112 India’ for the security of women and asked all women in the country to utilise it.

The minister also said that a special discussion will be initiated in Lok Sabha in this session to discuss atrocities on women.