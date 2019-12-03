Huge traffic slows down Hyderabad police’s women safety app, Hawk eye

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With many women downloading police department’s official App, Hawk Eye, after the rape and murder of the young veterinarian, the site is slowing down due to huge traffic.

Vikas posted to Hyderabad police’s social media platform that he got an error message when he tried to download the app.

The message read like this: This App is still in development mode and you don’t have access mode. Switch to a registered test user or ask App admin for permission.

Immediately, the Hyderabad police responded stating that they would forward it their IT wing to rectify it.

In another instance, Vijaya Reddy said that the app was not downloading even after entering all details.

Following the issues in downloading the app, DGP Mahendar Reddy directed officials to take measures for smooth functioning of the App.

The DGP, using the official twitter handle, posted: “We are following it up and in few hours these issues will resolved and latest patch will be released. We will update the status again.”