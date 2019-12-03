Home Cities Hyderabad

Is there a ban on sale of bottled petrol in Telangana?

In many incidents from all over the country, petrol was bought in bottles and used for criminal activities, which has given rise to the question of whether selling petrol in bottles is legal.

Published: 03rd December 2019 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of petrol being bought in a plastic bottle at petrol pump

File photo of petrol being bought in a plastic bottle at petrol pump

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  After a spate of brutal crimes such as setting people ablaze with petrol carried in plastic bottles, a message is circulating on social media platforms that filling petrol in bottles is banned, but how far is it true?

Express has verified that no such ban has been imposed by any government bodies. In November, Abdullapurmet tahsildar Ch Vijaya Reddy was burnt alive by a man who brought two litres of petrol in a plastic bottle. 

ALSO READ | Hyderabad veterinary doctor murder: Petrol pump staff’s call led police to accused

He walked into her office, poured the fuel on her, and set her on fire. She was killed on the spot, and two others who went to her rescue eventually succumbed to injuries.

Since then, people have been threatening revenue officials, saying they would set them on fire if their demands were not met. 

In the Disha case also, the men doused her with petrol they had bought at a petrol pump in a bottle to burn her.

When contacted, a legal metrology officer from State civil supplies department clarified, “There is no restriction on sale, either by State or Centre, however, oil companies themselves have guidelines on it.” 

Syamsunder Reddy, assistant manager, sales, IOC, Yadadri division, said, “Sometimes, plastic bottles generate a static charge, and when petrol is poured, it might ignite. This is why we have safety guidelines. However, there are no restrictions on selling petrol in metal containers.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Petrol bottle ban Ban on bottled petrol Diesel bottle ban
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp