Is there a ban on sale of bottled petrol in Telangana?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a spate of brutal crimes such as setting people ablaze with petrol carried in plastic bottles, a message is circulating on social media platforms that filling petrol in bottles is banned, but how far is it true?

Express has verified that no such ban has been imposed by any government bodies. In November, Abdullapurmet tahsildar Ch Vijaya Reddy was burnt alive by a man who brought two litres of petrol in a plastic bottle.

He walked into her office, poured the fuel on her, and set her on fire. She was killed on the spot, and two others who went to her rescue eventually succumbed to injuries.

Since then, people have been threatening revenue officials, saying they would set them on fire if their demands were not met.

In the Disha case also, the men doused her with petrol they had bought at a petrol pump in a bottle to burn her.

When contacted, a legal metrology officer from State civil supplies department clarified, “There is no restriction on sale, either by State or Centre, however, oil companies themselves have guidelines on it.”

Syamsunder Reddy, assistant manager, sales, IOC, Yadadri division, said, “Sometimes, plastic bottles generate a static charge, and when petrol is poured, it might ignite. This is why we have safety guidelines. However, there are no restrictions on selling petrol in metal containers.”