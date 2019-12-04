Home Cities Hyderabad

Cyberabad police give up on cold cases of five charred bodies?

All five victims were women; absence of CCTV cameras at crime scenes and lack of evidence forced police to ‘abandon’ cases.

Published: 04th December 2019 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Women techies take out a candlelight rally demanding justice for Disha’s family, at Hitec City on Tuesday.

Women techies take out a candlelight rally demanding justice for Disha’s family, at Hitec City on Tuesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cases that have sent ripples across the State — like that of Disha’s rape and murder at Shadnagar and the suicide of a housewife from Madannapet Kavita Bai — may have been detected and resolved by the Cyberabad police in record time. However, five other cases of charred bodies of women found in the year 2018 haunted the police for months, so much so that they had to ‘give up’ on these cases.  
The bodies in question were found in different parts of the city outskirts that come under the jurisdiction of Cyberabad commissionerate.

Special teams were formed to solve these cases, but no solid lead was found, forcing the investigators to ‘move on’ from these cases. Absence of CCTV cameras at the crime scenes and in their vicinity, coupled with the lack of evidence led to these cases going cold, say sources.

In the last week of January 2018, a body of a woman — suspected to be in her early 20s — was found in a charred and highly decomposed state in an abandoned quarter of HMT company at Jeedimetla. Based on a bit of her clothing that was unburnt, police deduced that she could be a private employee.

ALSO READ: Is visible policing in Telangana effective in crime prevention?

Special teams worked on the case for a few months but could gather any evidence. The very same week, the charred body of a woman, believed to be in her mid-30s, was found at Petbasheerabad. Initially, the police suspected it was a case of suicide, but with no leads, the investigation hit a roadblock.

In the month of March 2018, the charred body of another woman was found at Tondupally of Shamshabad, where Disha was also brutally raped and murdered.

Though the victim’s identity is still unknown, police found a locket around her neck. The CCTV cameras in the vicinity showed a car moving in the area around the time of the incident. However, its poor image quality proved it to be of no help to the police.

In April 2018, another charred body was found at Chevella. Based on the unburnt lower portion of the victim and the toe rings, police confirmed the victim was a married woman. Apart from this, there has been no progress in the case.

Days later, another charred body was found on the outskirts of Narsingi. It was suspected that the woman was killed at a different location and her body was dumped at the spot and set on fire. The killer/s, in a bid to conceal the identity of the victim, made sure her face was burnt completely.

Victims still not identified
While the alleged killers in all five incidents may be walking free, the police say the ‘investigation is still underway’.

What is worse is that they could not even identify the victims. Senior police officials, however, said that as there was no progress, the investigation would be monitored on priority.

Police suspected that a single gang could be involved in all the five cases, but could not find a pattern in the cases. The technical aspects also yielded no fruit, leaving the cases unsolved for over a year

RTA to sensitise drivers on sexual harassment
In light of the gruesome rape and murder of Disha, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has decided to sensitise commercial vehicle owners/drivers and raise awareness about ‘Dial 100’.

The officials have begun sticking posters on Dial 100, to encourage women to come out and report crimes. “We also intend to take up sensitisation of transport drivers on sexual harassment,” said J Panduranga Naik, Joint Transport Commissioner

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad rape Hyderabad women murder Telangana crime Hyderabad burnt bodies crime Hyderabad crimes against women
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp