Deactivated after rush of messages, Cyberabad Police's helpline unblocked by WhatsApp

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar tweeted on Sunday that WhatsApp has blocked Cyberabad Police's WhatsApp number 9490617444.

Whatsapp

For representational purposes

By IANS

HYDERABAD: WhatsApp has now unblocked the helpline number of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, after it was forced it to switch to an alternate number for time being, after it received a flood of messages following November 27 gang-rape and murder of a veterinarian.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar tweeted on Sunday that WhatsApp has blocked Cyberabad Police's WhatsApp number 9490617444. "We are now using 7901114100 for receiving citizens' grievances temporarily," he added.

ALSO READ: Four accused were involved in other cases of burnt bodies, suspects Cyberabad Police chief Sajjanar

WhatsApp apparently deactivated the number after it received a flood of messages following the November 27 incident of gang-rape and murder of the veterinarian by four youths at Shamshabad on the city outskirts under the limits of Cyberabad Commissionerate.

Cyberabad Commissionerate officials have sent a mail to WhatsApp, requesting it to activate the number.

The gruesome rape and murder had shocked the entire nation.

All four accused were killed by police in an alleged 'encounter' at Chatanpally near Shadnagar town on December 6.

