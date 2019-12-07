Home States Telangana

Four accused were involved in other cases of burnt bodies, suspects Cyberabad police chief Sajjanar

Inquiries revealed that all the accused belonging to nearby villages of Narayanpet district, are school dropouts and started working during their teens.

Published: 07th December 2019 08:41 AM

Vishwanath Sajjanar

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Sajjanar during a press conference. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, while responding to how the ‘innocent’ accused managed to snatch weapons from the hands of trained police personnel, said that the four youths were dangerous criminals. The police suspect that they have past criminal records of similar nature.

Inquiries indicated that they could have been involved in similar incidents in other parts of Telangana and the neighboring states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra, where they had travelled for work.

“We suspect their role in the cases of other unknown charred bodies in our notice. We will also look into the details of such cases pending in neighboring states. We believe they were involved in more than this offence,” he said.

ALSO READ | Hyderabad 'encounter': Here's a timeline of events that unfolded

Inquiries revealed that all the accused belonging to nearby villages of Narayanpet district, are school dropouts and started working during their teens. They got addicted to alcohol and frequented sex workers while away from home for weeks together.

