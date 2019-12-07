Home States Telangana

Hyderabad 'encounter': Here's a timeline of events that unfolded

The police termed the accused ‘notorious’, and claimed that they knew how to operate firearms.

Published: 07th December 2019 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

People wearing masks of Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar and KCR in Karimnagar on Friday, expressing their happiness over the encounter deaths in Hyderabad

People wearing masks of Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar and KCR in Karimnagar on Friday, expressing their happiness over the encounter deaths in Hyderabad

By B Kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As dawn broke on Friday, four persons lay lifeless on a large agriculture tract, about 300 metres away from the busy National Highway-44 near the small and obscure village of Chatanpally.
They were the accused in the rape and murder of Disha, which occurred on November 27. The deceased — Mohammed Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu — were gunned down by the police, allegedly during an exchange of gunfire, said Cyberabad police.

All four of the accused lay barefoot sans handcuffs. While the prime accused in the case Areef and the fourth accused Chennakeshavulu were found dead face up, holding guns in their right hands, the other two were seen lying unarmed in the shrubs.

In the photographs released by the police, Areef suffered a bullet injury to his chest. Chennakeshavulu did not suffer any bullet injury to his front, raising suspicions that he was shot from behind.

Shiva, meanwhile, sustained bullet injuries to his ribs. From the images, one could not make out where Naveen was shot.

ALSO READ | Hyderabad 'encounter': Post-mortem of four rape accused completed, HC asks cops to preserve bodies till December 9

The agricultural tract, which is 2 km from Chatanpally and 3 km from Shadnagar Town, was completely deserted. There were no eye-witnesses to corroborate the police version.

Though the highway is very close to the site of the ‘encounter’, it is nearly impossible for a passerby on the road to have a clear view of the events that unfolded on the field.

According to police, the alleged encounter occurred between 5.45 am and 6.15 am — in the dark, clouded by fog.

They cordoned off the encounter site, denying access to both the media and the public until late afternoon.

However, the area of the encounter was soon bustling with enthused crowd, who lauded the police with ‘police zindabad’ slogans.

A 10-member team had taken the accused from police custody to the spot early in the morning for crime scene reconstruction and to recover the victim’s mobile phone and other belongings that were ‘buried’ by the accused.

When the police asked the accused where they had hidden her mobile phone, they began showing them multiple locations.

The police termed the accused ‘notorious’, and claimed that they knew how to operate firearms.

The accused allegedly snatched guns from police and began firing bullets and pelting stones at them. “They snatched two pistols from the duty personnel  and opened fire at them. Fortunately, the police dodged them,” said Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar.

He further said that one of the accused picked up a blunt weapon and attacked the escort officers. Nandigama Sub-Inspector Venkateshwarulu and constable Ramesh Goud were injured in the incident, Sajjanar added.

ALSO READ | Encounters a dangerous trend: Advocates

He said that as the accused were unwilling to surrender, they were left with no option but to open fire in self-defence.

Local family hears gunfire

While there were no eye-witnesses to the alleged encounter of the four accused, a family living in Sapodilla farm near Chatanpally village, some 350 m from the site told Express that they had heard loud, intermittent  gunfire for about half an hour at around 5 am on Friday.

Though the police did not reveal how many rounds of bullets they had fired, according to the family, they heard 14 gun shots.

How the events unfolded

November 27: The four accused persons allegedly take the victim to an isolated spot near Thondupalli toll plaza on the Outer Ring Road in Shamshabad on the pretext of getting her scooter repaired. They gang-rape and murder her. Then, they set her body on fire at Chatanpally
November 29: The police detain the four accused after cross-checking details from the crime scene. Upon verifying the evidence, the police arrest the accused
November 30: The police produce the accused before the court for judicial custody
December 4: The police get 10-day custody of the accused for interrogation
December 5: The police question the accused, get 90 per cent of details of case
December 6: The police take them to the place of offence at Chatanpally, kill them in an encounter
A detailed look at the encounter episode:
Friday, 3 am: The police take the accused to Chatanpally so as to unearth the victim’s mobile phone
3.45 am: The police and the accused reach the place of offence, where the latter had allegedly burnt the victim
3.55 am: The police ask the accused to show them where they had disposed of the belongings of the victim
4.05 am: The accused begin walking towards the field along with police to show them where they had thrown the mobile phone, wrist watch and power bank of the victim
4.30 am: The accused begin/pretend to search for the belongings of victim till 5.30 am
5.30 am: The accused snatch two weapons from the police and begin running
5.40 am: The police ask the accused to put their hands up in the air and surrender the weapons
5.55 am: Two of the accused persons lobbed stones at the police, while the other two take position and point the snatched weapons at them  
6.10 am: The police try to recover the weapons
6.15 am: The police open fire at accused in an encounter, wherein all the four accused were killed
6.30 am: The investigation officials alert the senior officers regarding the encounter and the killing of the accused

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad shoot out Hyderabad encounter Hyderabad rape accused Hyderabad rape murder
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp