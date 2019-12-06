Home States Telangana

Hyderabad 'encounter': Post-mortem of four rape accused completed, HC asks cops to preserve bodies till December 9

The High Court gave the order on a representation received in the office of the Chief Justice, requesting judicial intervention into the incident, alleging it was an extrajudicial killing.

Police personnel at the encounter scene.

Police personnel at the encounter scene. (Photo | EPS)

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday directed the state government to preserve the bodies of four accused in the rape and murder of a young veterinarian till 8:00 PM on December 9.

The High Court directed that the video of the post-mortem in Compact Disc form or pen-drive be handed over to the Principal District Judge, Mahabubnagar, after completion of the post-mortem of all the accused.

The court directed the Principal District Judge, Mahabubnagarto receive the CD or pen drive and hand it over to the Registrar General of the High Court by tomorrow evening.

ALSO READ | Hyderabad 'encounter' puts police-style justice under lens

"We further direct that the dead bodies of the four deceased/accused/suspects who were killed in the encounter be preserved by the State till 8:00 PM on December 9," the High Court division bench said.

Police, on the other hand, said that the post-mortem of the four accused was completed on Friday at a state-run hospital in Mahabubnagar district, police said.

The post-mortem was video graphed, they said.

Police said the post-mortem was done in the Government District Hospital at Mahabubnagar under the supervision of the Superintendent and a forensic team of Doctors from state-run Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad.

ALSO READ | Hyderabad 'encounter': Top cop says police retaliated after accused snatched guns, fired at them

All the four accused were shot dead by police on Friday during a pre-dawn exchange of fire near Hyderabad, police said.

The four were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the 25-year-old woman by smothering her and later burning her body.

