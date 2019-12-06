Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad 'encounter': Top cop says police retaliated after accused snatched guns, fired at them

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said one of the accused, Mohammed Arif, was the first to open fire, even as the police team were attacked with stones and sticks.

Published: 06th December 2019 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 08:27 PM   |  A+A-

Sajjanar

Cyberabad Police Commissioner CV Sajjanar talks to reporters on the encounter of the accused in the Hyderabad vet's rape-murder. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Police on Friday said its personnel resorted to "retaliatory" firing after two of the accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian opened fire at police after snatching weapons from them this morning.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said one of the accused, Mohammed Arif, was the first to open fire, even as the police team that took them to the crime scene were attacked with stones and sticks.

The police returned fire after initial "restraint" and asking the accused to surrender, he told reporters here.

The snatched weapons were in "unlocked" position, he added.

READ HERE: All four accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder case shot dead by police

The accused were not handcuffed when the firing took place and the incident happened between 5.45 am and 6.15 am this morning, he said.

Detailing the events leading to the exchange of fire, the top official said the police team brought the accused to the location based on their 'confession' to recover a cellphone and 'other objects' .

"All the four accused got together, they started attacking the police party with stones, sticks, and other material.

And they also snatched away weapons from our two officers and started firing," he said.

"Even though our officers maintained restraint and asked them to surrender, without listening to us, they continued to fire and attack. Our people started retaliation. And in that retaliation four accused got killed," he said.

WATCH | Hyderabad vet rape-murder case: All four accused shot dead by police

The injured, a police sub-inspector and a constable, had suffered head injuries among others and were undergoing treatment, he said.

The police were collecting data from other parts of the state, besides Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka on similar cases to ascertain if the four had any role in them, Sajjanar added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad rape Hyderabad vet rape police encounter Hyderabad encounter Hyderabad police Shadnagar Justice for Disha
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People standing in queues to buy onions. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)
Andhra Pradesh: Demand for subsidised onions cause stampede like situation
This class 11 student wins praise for translating 's speech in Malayalam
Gallery
The four accused in the rape-murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were gunned down by the police in the wee hours on Friday at the very spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. The incident, which created shock and horror,
 All accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder case shot dead by police: Nirbhaya's mother to Shashi Tharoor, here are the reactions
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp