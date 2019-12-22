Home Cities Hyderabad

Amateur radio enthusiasts attend convention, learn DIY methods  

Ham radio experts spoke to amateur radio enthusiasts on radio waves, building antennas, DIY satellite pass tracker and notifier. 

Published: 22nd December 2019 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Radio enthusiasts at Lamakaan Annual Radio Convention - 2019 at Mufakkam Jah College of Engineering and Technology on Saturday | sathya keerthi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A two-day programme by ham radio (amateur radio) enthusiasts to explore ideas involving new DIY radio techniques started at Muffakam Jah College of Engineering and Technology on Saturday. “The annual event, ‘Lamakaan Annual Radio Convention-2019’ organised by Lamakaan Amateur Radio Club (LARC) is intended to encourage experimenting and sharing of knowledge associated with radio communication,” said co-founder of LARC, Ashhar Farhan. Farhan builds amateur radio equipment using commonly available parts. 

Participants at the convention showcased their latest experiments with new radio techniques. They exchanged information on the latest technological breakthroughs.  Ham radio experts spoke to amateur radio enthusiasts on radio waves, building antennas, DIY satellite pass tracker and notifier. 

“The technology can be used for experimentation with wireless communication, recreation and most importantly emergency communication,” said Hanumantha Rao, a member of LARC. “Ham radio activity is perhaps the only hobby that requires a licence from the Government of India’s telecommunication department,” he said adding, “Farmers in remote areas can use this technology because it is cheap, reliable and free.”

