Home Cities Hyderabad

Socio-economic status decides on migration in Bihar, says IIT Hyderabad study

The researcher found that migrant workers who are higher placed in the socio-economic ladder, and more educated tend to step out of the village without having worked at all in the local rural economy.

Published: 31st December 2019 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

IIT Hyderabad

IIT Hyderabad. (File| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A study on migration of people from rural areas of Bihar to other states for work by an IIT Hyderabad researcher has revealed that social hierarchy in the State plays an important role in the migration destination and the kind of work a migrant undertakes. The researcher reports that majority of the migrants, 78 per cent of the study sample, moved to urban areas of the country. However, those who moved to urban areas were mostly from the upper echelons of the society, whereas, those from lower socio-economic classes moved to rural areas. 

The researcher found that migrant workers who are higher placed in the socio-economic ladder, and more educated tend to step out of the village without having worked at all in the local rural economy. Whereas, those placed at the bottom of the ladder predominantly undertake manual work and when they migrate, are more likely to move to other rural areas.

Titled ‘Poverty, Migration and Development in Rural Bihar,’ the study was undertaken by Dr Amrita Datta, assistant professor, development studies, department of liberal Arts, IIT-H. This work has been done in collaboration with Institute for Human Development, New Delhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar IIT Hyderabad
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One Plus phone. (Photo | Twitter)
Which is the best OnePlus phone to buy at the end of 2019?
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Army better prepared to take on enemies: CDS General Bipin Rawat
Gallery
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
Over the past year, the Tamil film industry has been privy to several controversies from post-release censoring to unending plagiarism disputes. The neverending insensitive remarks on women harassment and the MeToo moment have sparked spirited discourse and often, evoked deafening silence. Fan wars turned uglier. Politicians became more intolerant.
Kollywood 2019: Tamil cinema's trials and tribulations this year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp