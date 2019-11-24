Home Cities Hyderabad

EFLU students protest to support JNU counterparts

Earlier, they had planned to form a human chain outside their campus extending their support to the JNU protests over fee hike. But they were prevented by the police. 

The students of EFLU in Hyderabad holds a protest at the main gate of their campus in solidarity with students of Jawaharlal Nehru University(JNU) on Saturday.

The students of EFLU in Hyderabad holds a protest at the main gate of their campus in solidarity with students of Jawaharlal Nehru University(JNU) on Saturday. (Photo | Vinay Madapu)

HYDERABAD: The students of English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) held a protest on Saturday at the main gate of their campus in solidarity with students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).  
The students alleged that though they planned a silent protest, the police entered the university and prevented them from forming a human chain.

The students later sat on a peaceful protest at the main gate of the university. 

The police also had a university circular with them stating that they should desist students from staging any protest. 

The circular released by the university mentioned that students should not indulge in activities that amount to indiscipline, which will be treated as misconduct and dealt with as per the university rules. 

As a result, the students sat inside the campus near the university’s main gate and resorted to sloganeering.

The officials of the university pacified the students who staged the protest, after which they dispersed. 

