Hyderabad startup gauges car speed, helps police identify traffic violation

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It is a software developed by a Hyderabadi startup that helped pinpoint the speed that the accused involved in the Biodiversity flyover’s accident was driving at — speed of 105 kmph.

This information is crucial in this case, as without the exact figure, it is highly likely to assume that it was only the ‘S’ shape of the flyover that was responsible for the accident.

The startup that helped the police with this technology is ‘AEye Softlabs’, who are presently being incubated in T-Hub at IIIT.

ALSO READ | Hyderabad Biodiversity flyover accident: Doubts raised about design flaws

The Cyberabad police had tied up with this company earlier this year and has been hand-holding them to develop tech that helps reduce the intervention of traffic police to detect traffic violations.

They have developed software that automatically calculates the speed of the cars on the flyover using CCTV footage from various points of the road.

In case of this incident, they calculated how much time it took for the car to travel from point A to point B, and calculated the speed at which it was be riding.

The software does this in a matter of a few seconds for every vehicle that passes by.

“It was this software that has helped us nail all those who were speeding on the Biodiversity flyover. It helped us generate 550+ challans in a matter of a week without any speed laser guns. This technology is even more useful because on this flyover there is no central median or no footpath for our officers to stand, so just with CCTV cameras, we can pin those who speed,” said Vijay Kumar, DCP, Cyberabad traffic police.

The creators of the software say this technology can be used across Hyderabad and is several times cheaper than the conventional speed detection devices.

“Our core tech is recognition of number plates. We extended it to detecting violations for Cyberabad police by calculating the distance it covers in how much time, and calculating speed automatically,” informed Uttam Byragoni, founder and CEO of AEye Softlabs.

Earlier, though CCTV footage captured these, a traffic official had to manually freeze the footage and note the number, and generate a challan.

They are also detecting wrong route violations at Gachibowli junction using the existing CCTV cameras and have increased the number of challans generated from 300 to 1500 per day, reducing wrong route violations dramatically.