Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad startup gauges car speed, helps police identify traffic violation

The startup that helped the police with this technology is ‘AEye Softlabs’, who are presently being incubated in T-Hub at IIIT.  

Published: 25th November 2019 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Biodiversity flyover

Biodiversity flyover

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It is a software developed by a Hyderabadi startup that helped pinpoint the speed that the accused involved in the Biodiversity flyover’s accident was driving at — speed of 105 kmph.

This information is crucial in this case, as without the exact figure, it is highly likely to assume that it was only the ‘S’ shape of the flyover that was responsible for the accident.

The startup that helped the police with this technology is ‘AEye Softlabs’, who are presently being incubated in T-Hub at IIIT.  

ALSO READ | Hyderabad Biodiversity flyover accident: Doubts raised about design flaws

The Cyberabad police had tied up with this company earlier this year and has been hand-holding them to develop tech that helps reduce the intervention of traffic police to detect traffic violations.

They have developed software that automatically calculates the speed of the cars on the flyover using CCTV footage from various points of the road.

In case of this incident, they calculated how much time it took for the car to travel from point A to point B, and calculated the speed at which it was be riding.

The software does this in a matter of a few seconds for every vehicle that passes by.

“It was this software that has helped us nail all those who were speeding on the Biodiversity flyover. It helped us generate 550+ challans in a matter of a week without any speed laser guns. This technology is even more useful because on this flyover there is no central median or no footpath for our officers to stand, so just with CCTV cameras, we can pin those who speed,” said Vijay Kumar, DCP, Cyberabad traffic police.

The creators of the software say this technology can be used across Hyderabad and is several times cheaper than the conventional speed detection devices. 

“Our core tech is recognition of number plates. We extended it to detecting violations for Cyberabad police by calculating the distance it covers in how much time, and calculating speed automatically,” informed Uttam Byragoni, founder and CEO of AEye Softlabs. 

Earlier, though CCTV footage captured these, a traffic official had to manually freeze the footage and note the number, and generate a challan.

They are also detecting wrong route violations at Gachibowli junction using the existing CCTV cameras and have increased the number of challans generated from 300 to 1500 per day, reducing wrong route violations dramatically.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AEye Softlabs AEye Softlabs hyd startup Program identify traffic violation
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karimpur Assembly constituency candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo | ANI)
West Bengal BJP candidate alleges assault by TMC workers
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for November 26 after hearing all sides
Gallery
TAYLOR SWIFT: The 29-year-old Pop artist, Taylor Swift, surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards as she won artist of the decade at AMAs 2019. (Photo | AP)
American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's record and more
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp