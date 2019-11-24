Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Biodiversity flyover accident: Doubts raised about design flaws

Civil engineering experts say that poor infrastructural planning, improper use of land to build Biodiversity flyover compromised its geometrical alignment.

Published: 24th November 2019 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad Clues team collecting parts of the car which fell off the Biodiversity flyover in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Hyderabad Clues team collecting parts of the car which fell off the Biodiversity flyover in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A second accident on the newly inaugurated flyover at Biodiversity Complex junction near Gachibowli in a matter of just two weeks, has raised doubts whether there are any faults in the way the flyover has been designed. 

Civil engineering experts from the city speaking to Express pointed out that the structure has been planned poorly, thus making the ride on it a risky one. 

ALSO READ: GHMC to install more safety barriers on the Biodiversity flyover

Dr KM Lakshmana Rao, professor of transportation engineering at Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University, Hyderabad, said, “The first issue is a major fault with the alignment of the flyover. For every horizontal curve, there should be a transitional zone, which is missing.

The inner radius and the outer radius of the horizontal curve is non-symmetrical. If you let the driver opt for the inner curve, it leads to a higher risk of such accidents. There are multiple planning faults, and it should be rectified by providing higher railings with road safety rollers which will transform the impact shock into rotational force.” 

Snapshots from CCTV footage of the crash show the speeding Volkswagen Polo fall off the Biodiversity flyover and land on the road below:

He further said, “Secondly, the starting point of the vertical gradient itself has been wrongly chosen. The location of ascent should be extended, it is too short.

Because of this fault, the vertical curve, and the horizontal curve get inserted into each other. There is supposed to be spacing between these two curves and the lack of this spacing leads to the accident occurrence in the form of a shock. It is not by virtue of any vehicle’s fault.” 

ALSO READ: 550 speeding challans on Biodiversity Complex flyover in six days

He said, “The improper land use to build the flyover has led to the compromise of its geometrical alignment. This has affected the safety of the commuters, which is extremely painful and disheartening.” 

Kumar Molugaram, Professor of civil engineering and transportation at Osmania University said, “The curves are very sharp on the flyover and require proper signage that is visible from a substantial distance so that the drivers are warned to reduce speed.

Additionally, rumble strips should also be constructed through the entire course of the curve.” 

The flyover also provides a bird’s eye view of the area, and has led to many commuters stopping on it to take selfies, often standing dangerously close to the flyover’s edge and leaning over the railings. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Biodiversity Complex junction Biodiversity flyover accident Hyderabad biodiversity flyover accident
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp