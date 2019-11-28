Home Cities Hyderabad

Veterinary doctor found charred to death on Hyderabad outskirts

Priyanka Reddy, 26, who went to Gachibowli on work, was found beneath a culvert on Hyderabad=-Bengaluru highway.

Published: 28th November 2019 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad vet death

Dr Priyanka Reddy (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on the city outskirts on Thursday morning. Dr Priyanka Reddy, who went missing late on Wednesday night, was found beneath a culvert on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway. A missing complaint was registered at the neighbouring Shamshabad police station. 

According to the police, on Thursday morning passersby noticed the charred body of the woman under the pathway of the culvert at Chatanpally village limits and alerted the police who rushed to the spot along with clues teams and a dog squad.

Later neighbouring police stations were alerted for identification of the body. As there was a missing case registered at Shamshabad police station in the early hours, they informed Priyanka's family who arrived at the spot and confirmed her identity with the help of her clothes. 

Inquiries revealed that Priyanka who went to Gachibowli on work last evening parked her scooter near the toll gate and travelled further by cab. After returning, she found that one of the tyres of her vehicle was punctures. When she was looking for help, a few persons believed to be lorry drivers, approached her offering help. Priyanka even informed her sister Bhavya about the flat tyre over the phone.

Minutes later, Priyanka again called her sister expressing apprehensions about some unidentified people in the area where she was stuck. The latter suggested Priyanka leave the scooter behind at the toll plaza and return home in a cab. She, however, ended the call and told Bhavya that she'll call her again. 

After this, Priyanka's phone was found to be switched off. Her family reached the toll gate and started searching for her. They later approached the police to file a missing complaint. 

ACP Shadnagar V Surender said a murder case has been registered and special teams have been deputed to nab the offenders. "We are investigating into several angles, and are in the process of identifying the persons who offered Priyanka help last evening," he said

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad murder Hyderabad veterinary doctor Hyderabad crime Dr Priyanka Reddy Chatanpally village limits Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp