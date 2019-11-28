Veterinary doctor found charred to death on Hyderabad outskirts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on the city outskirts on Thursday morning. Dr Priyanka Reddy, who went missing late on Wednesday night, was found beneath a culvert on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway. A missing complaint was registered at the neighbouring Shamshabad police station.

According to the police, on Thursday morning passersby noticed the charred body of the woman under the pathway of the culvert at Chatanpally village limits and alerted the police who rushed to the spot along with clues teams and a dog squad.

Later neighbouring police stations were alerted for identification of the body. As there was a missing case registered at Shamshabad police station in the early hours, they informed Priyanka's family who arrived at the spot and confirmed her identity with the help of her clothes.

Inquiries revealed that Priyanka who went to Gachibowli on work last evening parked her scooter near the toll gate and travelled further by cab. After returning, she found that one of the tyres of her vehicle was punctures. When she was looking for help, a few persons believed to be lorry drivers, approached her offering help. Priyanka even informed her sister Bhavya about the flat tyre over the phone.

Minutes later, Priyanka again called her sister expressing apprehensions about some unidentified people in the area where she was stuck. The latter suggested Priyanka leave the scooter behind at the toll plaza and return home in a cab. She, however, ended the call and told Bhavya that she'll call her again.

After this, Priyanka's phone was found to be switched off. Her family reached the toll gate and started searching for her. They later approached the police to file a missing complaint.

ACP Shadnagar V Surender said a murder case has been registered and special teams have been deputed to nab the offenders. "We are investigating into several angles, and are in the process of identifying the persons who offered Priyanka help last evening," he said