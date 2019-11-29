Home Cities Hyderabad

Killers gained Hyderabad veterinary doctor's confidence before murdering her?

In her last call to her sister that lasted six minutes 45 seconds, she was heard speaking normally, except when she said that she was feeling scared looking at the people who came to her aid.

Published: 29th November 2019 09:08 AM

Hyderabad veterinary murder

The Hyderabad vet (Photo | Express)

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Did the Hyderabad vet's killers first gain her confidence under the pretext of helping her and then trap and kill her?

Her last call with her sister shows how unknown persons had stopped her from moving ahead on the pretext that she will be in trouble due to her scooter’s flat tyre.

In the call that lasted for six minutes 45 seconds, she was heard speaking normally, except when she said that she was feeling scared looking at the people who came to her aid.

Her sister advised her to wait at the toll-plaza, but she refused saying it would be awkward to stand at the toll-plaza.

To which, her sister suggested she leave the scooter at the spot and come back home.

“I started my bike, but they started shouting from behind saying madam your tyre is flat and you cannot go ahead. Though I thought that I can get it repaired at the bus stand, they did not allow me to go ahead. They made me get down and sent a boy to repair it. But he also returned saying all shops were closed,” she told her sister over the phone.

She last spoke to her sister at 9.22 pm and her phone was switched off around 9.44 pm.

After waiting for some time, they rushed to the toll-plaza to search for her.

Later they inquired at the shops, at the toll plaza and searched in the surrounding areas, and then lodged a police complaint when they could not locate her.

