Politicians, actors, netizens demand justice for Hyderabad vet

By Online Desk

Calls for justice grew stronger on social media for the veterinarian who was brutally charred to death on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru National Highway on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Hyderabad veterinary doctor murder: Killers gained her confidence before assaulting her

Following the incident, netizens took to Twitter to express their rage. Hundreds of tweets called for capital punishment for the accused. A few of them even recalled the Nirbhaya case and questioned the status of the case after several years.

Here are some of the tweets from politicians, actors and netizens:

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao expressed confidence that Telangana police will crack the case and justice will be served at the earliest.

Outraged and deeply anguished by the murder of #Priyankareddy I am confident that @TelanganaDGP & the police will catch the animals who committed this heinous crime & deliver justice at the earliest. I’ll personally monitor the case too. Anyone in distress, please dial 100 — KTR (@KTRTRS) November 29, 2019

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu expressed heartfelt condolences for the victim's family, calling for strict punishment.

Beyond stringent punishments & better surveillance, we must ensure that boys grow up respecting women as equals. There must be gender empowerment & sex education at every level of learning, be it at home or at school. Every individual must take initiative to lead this change(2/2) — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) November 29, 2019

Meanwhile, Hyderabad police also tweeted safety measures for women/ senior citizens and requested them to reach out to police for assistance during odd hours. They also tweeted about the 'Hawkeye' app which helps users to share their location status with police and other confidantes.

SOS is the features of #HAWKEYEAPP,which facilitate the user/needy to signal their distress/extreme emergency,directly to the Police, with just a Button Press. Where user location will be sent to 5 pre-determined persons&also to the Command&Control Centre, in emergency situation. pic.twitter.com/j3TcC3lQyu — Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) November 29, 2019

#Rachakondapolice appeal to the citizens especially #Women & #SeniorCitizens to seek #assistance of the #police in case of vehicle breakdown or tire puncture during odd hours. Please reach us on Rachakonda police WhatsApp no 9490617111 or Dial 100.@TelanganaDGP @cyberabadpolice pic.twitter.com/vJ0zCoCIAH — Rachakonda Police (@RachakondaCop) November 28, 2019

Political leaders also called for action against the perpetrators.

I further request @TelanganaDGP to constitute a special team to nab the culprits and file charge sheets in this matter at the earliest to ensure no such incident occurs ever again.

My deepest condolences to her family. — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) November 28, 2019

I'm shocked to hear about the brutal rape & murder of #DrPriyankaReddy in Hyderabad. How anyone could subject another human being to such terrible, unprovoked violence is beyond imagination. My thoughts & prayers are with the victim's family at this time of immense grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 29, 2019

1/2

Deeply deeply pained to hear of #PriyankaReddy sexual assault and murder. It's easy to call for capital punishment or better surveillance. What's difficult is to teach our men to respect women, to treat them as equals with their own emotions. My prayers are with her family. — Ram Mohan Naidu K (@RamMNK) November 29, 2019

Every day one hears of attack on women outside workplace, on the way back home. Safety of Women needs to be addressed on priority as much as Swatch Bharat.. Mindsets of boys/ men needs to be changed. A campaign is needed for a safe India more than a clean India. — Ratna Prabha (@Ratnaprabha_IAS) November 29, 2019

Reactions from the film fraternity

I am extremely sad, angry and then feel helpless. I hope our collective anger results in justice for Priyanka, but also ensures more safety measures for women.#JusticeForPriyankaReddy — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) November 29, 2019

The outcome of Priyanka Reddy burned in Hyderabad yesterday. Girls are asked to stay home.



Girls need to stop classes, hobbies, whatever they may do after work just so that they don’t get raped.



If this is not screwed up, I dont know what is. pic.twitter.com/287y7T4yWZ — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) November 29, 2019

I am disturbed .... to a level that I cannot share anything from the incident .... I request all my sisters out there to take help of the Police, live location apps and emergency calling options when it requires the most. My prayers for her innocent soul. #RIPPriyankaReddy pic.twitter.com/246ZxCQYSr — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) November 29, 2019

Hours after the vet went missing on Wednesday evening on her way back home from work, she informed her sister that she had a flat tyre and some strangers tried to help her. That was the last time the family heard from the vet before her body was found on the national highway on Thursday morning.