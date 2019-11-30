Home Cities Hyderabad

Politicians, actors, netizens demand justice for Hyderabad vet

Following the incident, netizens took to Twitter to express their rage. Hundreds of tweets called for capital punishment for the accused.

Published: 30th November 2019 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

Disha

Disha

By Online Desk

Calls for justice grew stronger on social media for the veterinarian who was brutally charred to death on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru National Highway on Thursday. 

ALSO READ: Hyderabad veterinary doctor murder: Killers gained her confidence before assaulting her

Following the incident, netizens took to Twitter to express their rage. Hundreds of tweets called for capital punishment for the accused. A few of them even recalled the Nirbhaya case and questioned the status of the case after several years. 

Here are some of the tweets from politicians, actors and netizens:

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao expressed confidence that Telangana police will crack the case and justice will be served at the earliest. 

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu expressed heartfelt condolences for the victim's family, calling for strict punishment.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad police also tweeted safety measures for women/ senior citizens and requested them to reach out to police for assistance during odd hours. They also tweeted about the 'Hawkeye' app which helps users to share their location status with police and other confidantes. 

Political leaders also called for action against the perpetrators.

Reactions from the film fraternity

Hours after the vet went missing on Wednesday evening on her way back home from work, she informed her sister that she had a flat tyre and some strangers tried to help her. That was the last time the family heard from the vet before her body was found on the national highway on Thursday morning.  

