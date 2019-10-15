Home Cities Hyderabad

16-year-old PUBG addict in Hyderabad fakes kidnap, seeks ransom from parents

The teenager, undergoing coaching for IIT, went missing on October 11, after informing his parents that he was on his way to visit his friend, they said.

Online game PUBG

Online game PUBG (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A 16-year-old boy, addicted to the popular online PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds game, faked his own kidnapping and sought ransom from his parents after they took away his mobile phone, police said here on Monday.

The teenager, undergoing coaching for IIT, went missing on October 11, after informing his parents that he was on his way to visit his friend, they said, adding the parents later filed a police complaint.

However, the boy left for Mumbai.

On the way when the bus in which he was travelling stopped at Sholapur city of Maharashtra, he got down.

ALSO READ | PUBG bet: Karnataka boy swims in drain after losing video game to friends

He took a phone from a passer-by and called his mother disguising his voice saying "her son was abducted" and demanded Rs 3 lakh for his "release", police said.

On October 12, the boy came back to Hyderabad and booked an online ticket to Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh where his maternal grandparents live.

But, his mother got a message about the ticket booking and alerted police and a police team went to the central bus stand and traced him, Raidurgam police station Inspector S Ravinder said.

Police said the boy, who secured very good marks in the class 10 exams, was not performing well in his studies and got addicted to playing the PUBG game after which his parents took his mobile phone.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds PUBG
