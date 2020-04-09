Yoga, work, movies and old movies

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils, I’ve never really had more than two hours of free time. But the lockdown is giving me more than I’ve bargained for. I have a daily routine where I balance work, health and family. Over the past one year, we had taken to jogging as a form of exercise. The lockdown has made us to adopt yoga and follow a healthy lifestyle.

My day starts with 60 minutes of yoga every day. This is followed by balanced healthy breakfast with the entire family coming together for a nice chit-chat. After a healthy breakfast I spend more time with my family doing household errands together, engaging conversations over meals and pursuing hobbies. Covid-19 has also given us some great family moments as both my kids are home. My son is 25 years’ old and is pursuing PhD from US and daughter 19 years pursuing engineering.

Amidst all the work coordination, I am delighted that I am finding time to go through the old videos and photographs of family events. We are also spending time on streaming networks watching web series such as Money Heist and Iron Fist. It is fun watching these with kids around. Post the discussion and healthy meals my second part of day goes in office work and review calls. As our brand Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils comes under essential commodity, we have to maintain the production and flow of stocks to market. Ensuring sufficient supplies remains a challenge, hence, managing operations and logistics consumes rest of the day.

I have set timelines to ensure that the office work, coordination, planning and review calls are completed at the right time. We engage on Zoom or group chat to ensure smooth functioning of all the key departments at the work front. My wife is having a great time as she has everyone to support her plus house is full of energy. My day ends with a balanced food. Of course, all this happens with a lot of consciousness about hygiene, sanitation and keeping the house sanitised. The lockdown has slowed mem but in a productive way.