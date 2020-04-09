STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Yoga, work, movies and old movies

As the Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils, I’ve never really had more than two hours of free time.

Published: 09th April 2020 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

By P. Chandra Shekhara Reddy, Kukatpally
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils, I’ve never really had more than two hours of free time. But the lockdown is giving me more than I’ve bargained for. I have a daily routine where I balance work, health and family. Over the past one year, we had taken to jogging as a form of exercise. The lockdown has made us to adopt yoga and follow a healthy lifestyle. 

My day starts with 60 minutes of yoga every day. This is followed by balanced healthy breakfast with the entire family coming together for a nice chit-chat. After a healthy breakfast I spend more time with my family doing household errands together, engaging conversations over meals and pursuing hobbies. Covid-19 has also given us some great family moments as both my kids are home. My son is 25 years’ old and is pursuing PhD from US and daughter 19 years pursuing engineering. 

Amidst all the work coordination, I am delighted that I am finding time to go through the old videos and photographs of family events. We are also spending time on streaming networks watching web series such as Money Heist and Iron Fist. It is fun watching these with kids around. Post the discussion and healthy meals my second part of day goes in office work and review calls. As our brand Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils comes under essential commodity, we have to maintain the production and flow of stocks to market. Ensuring sufficient supplies remains a challenge, hence, managing operations and logistics consumes rest of the day.

I have set timelines to ensure that the office work, coordination, planning and review calls are completed at the right time. We engage on Zoom or group chat to ensure smooth functioning of all the key departments at the work front. My wife is having a great time as she has everyone to support her plus house is full of energy. My day ends with a balanced food. Of course, all this happens with a lot of consciousness about hygiene, sanitation and keeping the house sanitised. The lockdown has slowed mem but in a productive way. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Yoga
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian doctor in New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp